Paducah Power System officials reviewed financial goals and revenue forecasts Monday as they continue to work toward establishing new electric rates scheduled to go into effect July 1.
Monday’s discussion topic was preliminary revenues and revenue requirements, the sixth of eight workshops held as part of the rate review process.
The workshops are being led by Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates.
“It’s important to develop some financial goals and have those overarching goals influence some of the construct of the proposed rate adjustment,” Handley said.
“The first one (goal) is, can we do one rate adjustment that would satisfy our needs into the foreseeable future? The last rate adjustment was seven years ago, and that was kind of a long time for adjustments. There are pros and cons, like if it has been a long time, the next one might be a little big.
“But, then again, nobody wants to have rates adjusted every year either.”
Another goal is to restore the utility’s emergency reserve fund.
“This is important for liquidity. As you know, with the pandemic and slowdown of the economy, we’ve had to tap into the emergency reserve fund. It’s important to restore that to be able to save some safety net for unexpected things,” he said.
“We also need to strengthen the debt service ratio. We have an opportunity to go out to the bond market around 2025 and it will be important to have this additional liquidity and better debt service coverage ratio when we issue those bonds ... and that will have a big impact on debt service for many years.
“And, finally, if there’s any way we can mitigate the impact on customer bills, we should try to do that.”
The process of establishing rates is broken down into three categories: forecasts, estimates and decisions.
“Forecasts are things we can project, but we really can’t control. But we need to have an accurate forecast as best we can,” Handley said.
“Estimates are like your budget. You can’t necessarily control everything, but you can control it to some degree and administer the budget. If something is over budget, you may have to make a cutback on something else.
“And, decisions are factors that we can actually control. We make decisions and we implement those decisions as part of the financial process.”
Handley also shared a multi-year sales forecast with the board depicting the energy sold to the major customer classes, residential, small commercial and large commercial and industrial.
Overall, the forecast depicts a 3.4% drop in total mega-watt hours (1,000 kilowatt hours) in 2020 compared to 2019; and a 1.5% drop in 2021 from 2020. It also depicts a 3% gain in 2022 compared to 2021; a 1.6% gain in 2023 compared to 2022; and 0.4% gains in 2024 compared to 2023, and in 2025 compared to 2024.
The numbers “kind of mirror the decline” related to the coronavirus pandemic, Handley said. “We took two years to get to the bottom of this, and it may take two years or more to get out of it.
“Some people might look at this (sales forecast) and say it’s overly optimistic, and some may say it’s overly conservative. We need to error on the side of being conservative, because if we’re too optimistic and we don’t achieve the forecasted sales that rates are based on, then the rates will undercover our costs. We won’t meet our goals if we are overly optimistic.”
In the workshop planned for April, the utility will begin the process of allocating the revenue requirements of the various rate classes and see how each rate class will be impacted. In the final workshop in May, the proposed final rate design will be discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.