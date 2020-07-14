Paducah Power System officials outlined an approximately eight-month-long rate review process Monday which will ultimately result in new electric rates for the utility, effective July 1, 2021.
PPS has not increased its base electric rates since 2014, although periodic changes in the utility’s power cost adjustment — designed to recover wholesale power costs — have resulted in some increases in customer bills since that time.
Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates, outlined the process for board members during a noon Zoom meeting.
The process includes holding a workshop session at the conclusion of the board’s regular monthly meetings to focus on different aspects such as cost of service, rate design concepts, billing issues, possible customer incentives, revenue requirements and cost allocation.
The workshops would begin next month and run through April 2021 (except December, when no meeting is scheduled) at which time a proposed final rate design would be arrived at. The process is also designed to be flexible, in case more discussion on a particular topic is needed, Handley said.
The process is designed to help the board make informed decisions and allow time to consider feedback received from the public.
The workshops, like the regular meetings, would be open to the public, according to Handley. The board would first adjourn its regular meeting so no votes would be taken during the workshop. In addition, all materials presented would be available on the PPS website.
“As we go into this rate study process we have to remember the strategic plan goals in the financial area, in particular the strategy to balance long-term stability with fair rates,” Handley said.
“You have to balance the interest of our customers and our utility. You can look out for the customer and try to achieve a low rate, or as fair a rate as possible, but also make sure the utility is operating in a sound financial manner and has financial strength going forward.”
Along the way board members will have an opportunity to ask staff questions and ultimately “we hope to have everybody sort of singing from the same hymn book by the time we get to the end of the process,” Handley said.
Dave Carroll, PPS general manager, said the process will be better for the group as a whole than previous efforts.
“Previously, we had an outside consultant come in and staff would interact and provide information and then they would go off, crunch all the numbers and then come back with a final report,” he said.
“Instead of having a five- or six-hour meeting at the end of the process, and bombarding the board with a lot of information, we need to break it down into parts and get more participation from the board.
“I think this is a lot better approach.”
