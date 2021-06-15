Paducah Power System residential customers will see an average increase of 3.4% on their electric bills, effective July 1, under a new rate schedule unanimously approved Monday by the utility’s board.
The action comes after a months-long rate study and review process that began last August, and included a series of public workshops conducted by Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates. The approximately 19,000 residential customers comprise the utility’s largest rate class.
The new rates increases the customer charge (a charge each residential customer pays) from $14.75 per month to $16.50, and the energy charge from 11.153 cents per kilowatt hour to 14.478 cents per kwh. The power cost adjustment, or PCA, which all customers (including commercial) pay, is reviewed quarterly and designed to offset the cost of purchased power.
Under the new rates, the PCA decreases from 2.305 cents per kilowatt hour to 0.689 cents per kwh, and will show up as a credit on a customer’s bill.
Effective July 1, a residential bill for 500 kwh will increase from $82.04 to $85.45, a 4.2% increase; a bill for 1,000 kwh will increase from $149.33 to $154.39, a 3.4% increase; a bill for 1,500 kwh will increase from $216.62 to $223.34, a 3.1% increase; and a bill for 2,000 kwh will increase from $283.91 to $292.28, a 2.9% increase.
In the new general service-nondemand rates (small retail shops for example), the customer charge goes from $22 per month to $33, and the energy charge goes from 12.217 cents per kwh to 14.947 cents. The average monthly bill in this category would increase approximately 1.8%.
In the general service-small demand rates (larger retail business), the customer charge goes from $115 per month to $160, the energy charge goes from 11.938 cents for the first 15 megawatt hours to to 14.100 cents, and from 7.495 cents (over 15 MWH) to 11.229 cents. The demand charge (over 50 kw) increases from $16.49 to $17.25.
In the general service-large demand rates, the customer charge will remain at $275, and the energy charge goes from 6.736 cents to 9.972 cents. The demand charge (first MW) goes from $15.25 to $16.50, and over 1 MW, decreases, from $17.62 down to $16.50.
In the industrial service rates, the customer charge increases from $275 to $295, and energy charge goes from 5.257 cents to 8.672 cents. The demand charge goes down from $18.38 to $17.25.
Ray McLennon, a past PPS board member, was the only member of the public to participate in a public hearing on the rates prior to the board’s passage.
He expressed concern that the residential rate increases would be, in effect, subsidizing the commercial rates.
“The cost of delivering electricity should be handled by your customer service charge,” he said. “Therefore the only thing the customer pays for separately is what the cost of electricity is. So, what I don’t like is that there’s a higher percentage going to residential customers on this rate increase than the commercial customers.”
Ed Hely, who was elected to succeed Hardy Roberts as board chairman, noted: “I know the two previous general managers (before current G.M. Dave Carroll) commented that it seemed like our industrial customers were subsidizing our residential. What Doug (Handley) did with the cost of service study was look at each class, what is actually the cost of service, and tried to make it equitable.”
Carroll said PPS now knows in more detail how the various rate classes contribute to the cost of service.
“I do remember the last cost of service study back in 2014. And, at that time is showed a similar allocation of costs that the residential customers were being subsidized some by the commercial. And, at that time, by a larger margin than what this study shows,” he said.
“I think it it a realignment of cost to the classes that contribute to that and that’s what we see in the cost of service study that we’ve done this time.”
Later in the meeting, Carroll called the rate review process “by far the most transparent process that we’ve ever had. We had monthly workshops. Those have been videotaped and posted online.
“I’m very pleased with the overall process. Doug, I think, did an excellent job in walking us through the cost of service study and how those costs were allocated.
“I’m really happy with the entire process and everyone that was involved.”
