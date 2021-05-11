After being briefed Monday on proposed new electric rates that would go into effect July 1, Paducah Power System officials plan a public hearing on the issue next month.
Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates, outlined the proposed rate structure which includes an average increase of 3.4% for residential customers depending on usage.
The approximately 19,000 residential customers comprise the utility’s largest rate class.
The proposed residential rates would increase the customer charge (a charge each residential customer pays) from $14.75 per month to $16.50, and the energy charge from 0.11153 cents per kilowatt hour to 0.14478 cents per kwh. The power cost adjustment, or PCA, which all customers pay, is reviewed quarterly and designed to offset the cost of purchased power.
Under the proposed rates, the PCA would decrease from 0.02305 cents per kilowatt hour to 0.00689 cents per kwh, and actually show up as a credit on a customer’s bill.
In a comparison of the current rates and proposed rates, a residential bill for 500 kwh would increase from $82.04 to $85.45, a 4.2% increase; a bill for 1,000 kwh would increase from $149.33 to $154.39, a 3.4% increase; a bill for 1,500 kwh would increase from $216.62 to $223.34, a 3.1% increase; and a bill for 2,000 kwh would increase from $283.91 to $292.28, a 2.9% increase.
Monday’s informal workshop winds up the rate review process that began last August. The next step will be a public hearing on the proposed rates, to be held at the board’s June meeting.
At that point, the board will either approve the proposed rates following the hearing or call a special meeting to vote on any changes that may have been decided on following public input.
“Just to recap where we left off last month, we’ve been through this process of developing revenue requirements and allocating those costs to rate classes to come up with a preliminary allocated cost of service and settled on an adjusted allocated cost of service as the target for the proposed rates,” Handley said.
“We designed the rates to take into consideration how different it is from the existing rates. We looked at the cost of service by rate component, we looked at the cost trends to help decide what to put in base rates for power costs and design rates that conform to standard industry practice for rate design.
“I think the benefits are that the larger amount in power cost gives you a credit on the PCA which I hope will be well received. We’ll have larger customer charge and demand charge which improves our fixed cost recovery and we’ll have some more simplified rate structure which is always a goal,” he said.
Board members continued to express their support for the rate review process.
“We’ve talked a lot in these workshops about covering our fixed costs, and the last time we raised rates was about eight years ago,” said board member Ed Hely. “If you think about inflation, let’s make is simple and say it raised 1.5% per year. That’s a 12% raise, and we’re looking at a 2,3,4% raise depending on the rate class.
“I think we’re all kind of surprised as mild as it (the increase) is. That kind of puts it in perspective and it says a lot about all of you in this room. I’ve certainly learned a lot through this process and Doug, thank you for educating us in going through it.”
Dave Carroll, general manager, said “when we started this process, we were all real anxious, like what it is going to look like when we’re done?
“I mean, it’s a big math problem and you don’t know the answer to it. And, you start going through all the steps, and I think once we got to the end, we thought it’s a lot better than what we thought initially going in.
“I’m pleased with the results. I think it puts us in a position to be strong financially moving forward,” he said. “And, it proves that balance that we talked about from the strategic plan between rates and strong financials.”
