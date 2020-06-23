The Paducah Power System board Monday stopped an automatic increase in its power cost adjustment from taking effect July 1, and heard projections that a base rate increase will likely be necessary for Fiscal Year 2022.
The power cost adjustment is a variable cost added to the base rate to help recover the utility’s power costs. The PCA review and calculation procedure calls for the staff’s recommendation (using a formula) to go into effect automatically each quarter unless the board intervenes.
Monday’s action freezes the PCA at its current rate of 1.332 cents per kilowatt hour, which was set in April. Residential rates are calculated by adding the base rate of 11.153 cents per KWH to the PCA, and adding a $14.75 customer charge.
Doug Handley, director of finance, power supply and rates, provided an economic overview for the board along with the proposed $74.8 million budget which takes effect July 1, which the board approved.
“The overwhelming issue is, of course, this global pandemic and the effect it has had on our customers and therefore the utility,” he said.
“Generally speaking, the economic slowdown has caused, especially businesses, to reduce energy sales and as the electric utility, reduced energy sales leads directly to lower revenues.”
Lower electric sales have lead to under-recovery of power costs, a negative cash flow draining the emergency reserve fund and deteriorating financial metrics, which will require a base rate adjustment in Fiscal 2022, according to Handley. The last base rate increase was in 2014.
In addition, the lower revenue projections would normally “lead us to have a significant increase in the power cost adjustment, unless there are some special circumstances,” Handley said. “This is one of those special circumstances.
“We would ask the board to intervene and not implement the PCA that would be calculated by the policy formula but rather freeze the PCA at the current level for another quarter,” he said.
“It (an increase) would come at a really bad time for consumers who are trying to get back on their feet, businesses that are trying to reopen. We can do this to help encourage that recovery.”
Handley estimated freezing the PCA would result in undercollecting, for the next quarter, approximately $650,000, plus the additional under-recovery the next quarter.
“That’s going to have to be collected and it will mean a higher PCA in the future but, if we can forestall that increase by a quarter, I think that would be helpful to the consumer,” he said.
In the motion approving the freezing of the PCA, the board noted: “It is understood that this intervention applies only to the upcoming fiscal quarter and the normal adjustment policy would continue to apply thereafter.”
