Paducah Power System is the recipient of three prestigious honors from the American Public Power Association (APPA), distinctions that place PPS among the top public power utilities in the United States for safety, reliability, and overall excellence.

At this week’s APPA Engineering and Operations conference, PPS earned its third Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Diamond designation. It’s the highest RP3 level that can be achieved, and Paducah Power has held this ranking since 2017. Other rankings are Platinum and Gold.

