Paducah Power System is the recipient of three prestigious honors from the American Public Power Association (APPA), distinctions that place PPS among the top public power utilities in the United States for safety, reliability, and overall excellence.
At this week’s APPA Engineering and Operations conference, PPS earned its third Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Diamond designation. It’s the highest RP3 level that can be achieved, and Paducah Power has held this ranking since 2017. Other rankings are Platinum and Gold.
The RP3 designations, which last for three years, recognize public power utilities that demonstrate extraordinary proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.
PPS also received APPA’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating procedures and an APPA certificate ofExcellence in Reliability, a reflection of the utility’s 99.9% reliability rate and 10-year accident-free milestone celebrated in the past year.
“This level of recognition is a great honor,” said Dave Carroll, chief executive officer of PPS. “It’s a reflection of the hard work and planning all of our employees do, every day, to power this community with an extraordinary level of reliability and customer service and to make sure our entire team goes home, safely, to their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.