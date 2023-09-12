The Paducah Power System’s annual E-scrap collection day will be held on Oct. 9 for Public Power Month.
McCracken County residents are invited to bring fluorescent bulbs and tubes, computers, laptops, TVs, DVD players and other electronics for free, safe disposal.
The event runs from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on the PPS parking lot at 1500 Broadway.
PPS recommends attendees destroy any hard drives in computer equipment. They also note that large quantities of commercial electronic waste will not be accepted, though small amounts from offices are okay.
