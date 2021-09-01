A six-man crew from Paducah Power System has been in Mississippi the last couple of days helping restore power to customers of a rural electric cooperative in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
The crew left Paducah Sunday morning with plans to spend the night in Canton, Mississippi and then head to Lafayette, Louisiana to begin outage restoration, said Andrea Underwood, PPS director of human resources and community relations.
“That all went fine, and then we got the call Monday morning from Lafayette that they didn’t get as much damage they thought they would get,” Underwood said.
PPS was then notified by the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association that the Southern Pine Electrical Cooperative needed help.
“They (Southern Pine) are a rural cooperative. Usually we help municipals, but they needed the help so we agreed to do that,” she said.
“It’s a pretty spread out area and they’re divided into four districts, and they sent us to the Brandon District, which is the northwest part of their service territory.”
Southern Pine Cooperative is headquartered in Taylorsville, Mississippi, and services approximately 65,500 meters throughout its territory.
It’s unclear when the crew will be sent home, Underwood said Tuesday.
“It depends. When you do outage restoration you typically go for the things that are going to get the biggest chunks of customers on, so you look at transmission lines and things like that,” she said.
“So this will depend on when they (the cooperative) reach the point in that process that they feel they can handle it adequately without the outside assistance.”
Safety is the No. 1 concern for power crews, whether working in Paducah or anywhere else.
“You always have to be careful, but you have to be particularly careful when you’re working in a system that you’re not familiar with,” Underwood said.
“There’s just a lot of hidden dangers in storm recovery so you have to be very, very careful.”
Whenever a crew is helping with a mutual aid call, someone with knowledge of the system is assigned to “bird-dog” the visiting crew to help keep them safe, Underwood said.
Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation has not received any calls for mutual aid related to Hurricane Ida, said Scott Adair, vice president of human resources, communications and member services.
“We always want to help, but we needed to first assess any damages that may take place on the JPEC system before committing assistance. We received word from organizations coordinating aid that areas in need likely have enough help at this time,” he said.
Underwood agreed utilities always ask themselves if their system will be okay if they decide to send crews to offer assistance.
She said the community is supportive of the utility’s efforts to provide mutual aid when it can, particularly those who remember the 2009 ice storm in Paducah.
“A lot of people remember what that outside assistance was like for us (when we had the ice storm) and they know how needed it is and how beneficial it can be, so they’re happy to see us do that for others when we’re able to.”
