As a crew with the Paducah Power System continues providing recovery aid in Florida after Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Aug. 30, the utility company is asking Paducah to give back, in a different way.

According to the Paducah Power System Facebook page, the utility company is holding its 17th annual Power for Patients Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Broadway Church of Christ. The company said it hopes to hit a goal of 200 donations.

