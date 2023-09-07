As a crew with the Paducah Power System continues providing recovery aid in Florida after Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Aug. 30, the utility company is asking Paducah to give back, in a different way.
According to the Paducah Power System Facebook page, the utility company is holding its 17th annual Power for Patients Blood Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Broadway Church of Christ. The company said it hopes to hit a goal of 200 donations.
According to the post, PPS systems customers who donate will receive a one-time $15 credit on their next electric bill. People who are not customers can apply that credit to someone who is, including a local nonprofit. PPS said all donors will get a free t-shirt. Donors can walk-in or schedule an appointment through the red cross website.
As the blood drive carries on close to home, a PPS electric crew is helping people impacted by Idalia in the Big Bend area of Florida. According to a post from the company, they wrapped up work in Tallahassee and moved on to a more rural area they said experienced “significantly worse” damage, with hundreds of poles having fallen.
According to PPS, the crew is sleeping on bunkbeds in portable trailers, along with other lineman conducting storm recovery work.
