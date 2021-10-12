Paducah Power System wound up a months-long review of its strategic plan goals and objectives Monday with discussion centering on community and workforce development.
Previously, the PPS board reviewed goals and objectives regarding the utility’s financial strength and customer service and reliability.
“What we said about community development is we want to invest in the success and quality of life in the Paducah community,” said Andrea Underwood, PPS director of human resources and community relations.
“This really comes back to our mission as a public power entity, being community-owned and serving the community.”
Areas of focus include looking for community partnerships, looking for opportunities to add value to the community, building awareness of public power’s value and of the utility and its staff.
Expanding public WiFi locations, developing a safety squad with the police and fire departments, and looking for opportunities for electric car chargers are some examples of ongoing efforts, Underwood said.
“Putting phone chargers in public places is something else that we’ll continue to explore. Other things we’ve talked about is doing solar phone charging at picnic tables and public places,” she said.
“We (also) do free internet for Sprocket. It’s a huge service for them and we feel like it’s something very easy for us to do and a very good investment in economic development.”
Regarding workforce development, the focus is on developing and sustaining a highly-skilled workforce focused on the utility’s strategic priorities.
“While we think this is always important, with the current hiring situation not just in our community but the country, that just emphasizes the importance of staying on top of workforce development and making sure we’re doing everything we can to have a quality workforce at Paducah Power,” Underwood said.
One update in the workforce development area is creating a process for sharing critical knowledge.
“We still need to have more conversation about this, really talking about how we transfer information that people have before they retire so we don’t lose that and keep that legacy information and a way we can access it,” she said.
Other ongoing workforce development action items include reviewing personnel policies, exploring options for enhancing a competitive retirement program in response to changes in the Kentucky Retirement System, and researching concepts like paid time off.
“One of the things that I think is not obvious, when we look at having a good workforce, is it begins with having a strong hiring process,” Underwood said.
“We’ve worked very hard on our hiring process in the last three years. It’s very deliberate. It takes a while to do a hire here. We try to be very thorough. We have assessments, we have ‘work days’ for our lineman training, we have background checks, references, social media checks, physicals and credit checks especially for people who are going to handle money.
“So, there is a lot to that, but we feel good about that process. And, that’s so important ... that helps us on the front end.”
For the development of a future for the future, “we’ve come to the decision for some trade positions, to some degree, we’re going to have to ‘grow our own,’ ” Underwood said.
That involves building relationships with vocational instructors and working with West Kentucky Community and Technical College and “something like the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club trying to get kids early on in the trade careers that we have and helping them see that those careers are available.”
Now that the staff review of the strategic plan is complete, Ed Hely, board chairman, suggested members review the updates and come back at the January meeting with target areas to focus on.
