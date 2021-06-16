Paducah Power System’s $80.76 million Fiscal Year 2022 budget, approved Monday along with new electric rates effective July 1, show improvements over the previous year in a number of areas.
The utility’s budget approval process wasn’t the same as in previous years.
“This was a different process than we would normally go through,” Dave Carroll, PPS general manager, reminded the board Monday. “Since we were doing the rate study, we did a 10-year forecast that actually became our budget for this coming year.”
The rate study was part of a months-long series of workshops for board members that began last August on a number of topics related to rate design and allocating costs.
Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates, conducted the workshops and presented a summary of the FY 22 budget.
“Frankly, the budget was almost no effort this year because we did this rate study and revenue requirements in a format that built on the budget format,” Handley said. “So, once we were done with the rate study, the first year of the 10-year study was this year’s budget.”
Key points of the budget include an increase in total operating revenue, $80.76 million compared to $74.84 million, an improved cash position and improving the utility’s emergency reserve fund, among other things.
“One of the reasons we did the 10-year forecast is to create a schedule of annual deposits into the emergency reserve fund,” Handley said. “Those annual deposits are on a declining basis so that where other costs are increasing, that one decreases and we’re able to still meet our budget without any rate increase, even though costs are increasing.”
Handley said, “if everything in the forecast holds true, these rates (approved Monday) should last us for the whole 10-year period. We’ve been trying to say, conservatively, seven to 10 years.”
A 4.2% cost-of-living adjustment for all PPS employees (except the general manager) was also approved Monday.
Andrea Underwood, PPS director of human resources and community relations, said each year as the board votes on a new budget, it considers a cost-of-living adjustment using the 12-month average of the overall Consumer Price Index at the end of April (which at that time was 4.2%).
The six-year average COLA is 1.7%, Underwood said. In the last six years, it has been: 2016, 0.0%; 2017, 0.9%; 2018, 2.2%; 2019, 2.5%; 2020, 0.3%, and 2021, 4.2%.
The COLA is “an important tool in keeping our salaries competitive with the other utilities in the area,” she said, noting some positions are union.
