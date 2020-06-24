Fixed power supply costs make up approximately 66% of Paducah Power System’s $74.84 million Fiscal Year 2021 budget which was approved by the utility’s board Monday.
Doug Handley, PPS director of finance, power supply and rates, reviewed some of the provisions of the budget, which goes into effect July 1 and runs through June 30, 2021.
The impact COVID-19 has had on electric sales, which make up the majority of revenues, will continue to be a factor, according to Handley.
Other principal assumptions that went into the budget included a 15% increase in insurance premiums; labor costs, which reflect a cost-of-living adjustment; a 24% reduction in capital expenditures; and delaying completion of the utility’s Fiscal 2020 LED city street light conversion into the new fiscal year.
“One of the goals of the strategic plan is to provide a balance between long-term financial stability and fair rates. I think you’ll see that is again challenging with this budget,” Handley said.
“Very little of our costs are variable. In other words, when energy sales go down, our costs don’t go down. But almost all of our revenues are variable, so when energy sale go down, our revenues go down.”
Putting together revenue projections involves multiplying forecasted sales by rate classifications, Handley said.
“This was a very interesting challenge this time because of the impact on the economic slowdown. It’s affected different rate classes differently over the past few months and we are projecting there will be recovery (in the near term), but it will vary from rate class to rate class.”
While the bulk of power supply costs is fixed and hasn’t gone up much, “they haven’t come down much, either. But with lower sales you have a lower denominator, so the cost per kilowatt hour for power supply costs is going up,” Handley said.
Also Monday, the PPS board took steps to discontinue its relationship with S&P Global Ratings.
“We have two ratings on our bonds, one from Moody’s and one from S&P,” Handley said.
While it is beneficial to have two ratings for a bond issue, “part of what we did at the last bond issue was to restructure debt, so we know with some certainty that we’re not going to go out for bonds again for probably four or five years,” he said.
“That’s true for Paducah Power and KMPA (Kentucky Municipal Power Agency), so we pay these agencies an annual surveillance fee just to keep our ratings out there. We don’t really need two ratings (between bond issues).
“In between I think we’re fine with just one rating,” Handley said. “We want to make sure we have a good, solid balance sheet at the time of the bond issues and two good ratings at the time the bonds are issued.”
He estimated the utility would save more than $150,000 over a five-year period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.