Paducah Power System will soon have a payment method that will allow its customers to pay at least part of their bills at up to 36 new locations, calling the new app program “Checkout.”
The program incorporates the PPS Pay As You Go — also known as PayGo — with several participating local businesses. Through the PayGo program, people can pay part of their bills throughout the month instead of making one payment.
PPS business systems manager Eileen Miller said the Checkout program would begin in the next six weeks.
“What Checkout is is a cash-based application that allows our customers to pay their bills at select retailers: Dollar General, Family Dollar, CVS, Walgreens (and others),” she said at Monday’s PPS board meeting. “So, they will have a variety of places to make a cash-based payment.”
Miller said that PPS has kiosks at its business at 1500 Broadway St., at Banks Market at 2855 Lone Oak Road and at the Southside Walmart at 3220 Irvin Cobb Drive.
“We put those in for our prepay customers when we rolled prepay out five to six years ago,” she said. “What this application is going to do is give us another 36 locations besides those three locations just inside our community that customers can go make a cash payment.”
Taking part in the Checkout program can be done by finding the barcode on the front or back of a bill. That barcode can be scanned at the register of participating businesses, where PPS customers can make a payment on their bill.
Miller said customers can even take a digital photo of their barcode with their phone and use that photo to pay their bills through Checkout.
“The customer will have to tell the retailer how much they’d like to pay,” she said. “I envision prepay using this quite a bit because (those customers) are who primarily use the kiosks.
“These are real-time, so when these payments are made, I can see it immediately in our software. There are some payment centers around Paducah — Kroger comes to mind — where they can go make a payment there, but we won’t get them for three to five days, so this is much more convenient for our customers.”
Businesses participating in the PPS Checkout app program include CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Kum & Go, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Walgreens.
Miller said that PPS plans to provide a link to the Checkout program on its website, paducahpower.com, where customers can go to print the barcode or take a photo of it if they don’t have it with them.
“Eventually, it will be on the app as well,” she said. “Right now, the barcode is going to be available on our portal or on the back of their bill.”
Miller added that even from an out-of-town location, if a vendor accepts Checkout programs, PPS customers will be able to use their barcode and pay on their bill from that location.
Those with questions about the new program should call Paducah Power System at 270-575-4000.
