Paducah police are warning the public of a telephone scam, which involves a call that’s allegedly from a police detective.
Police said a resident reported he received a call from “Det. Jason Hicks,” who stated there are outstanding federal warrants for the resident. When asked for specific information, the caller hung up.
The department has a sergeant named Jason Hicks. However, local police departments don’t issue federal warrants, and it’s not the practice of Paducah police to notify anyone by telephone of outstanding warrants.
Police also reminded residents to never provide personal or financial information over the telephone.
