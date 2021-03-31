Paducah police supervisors trained on Tuesday with the “BolaWrap,” or a new law enforcement tool for the department. It’s aimed to be a way for police officers to restrain someone, while not using higher levels of force.
A group of personnel, including Police Chief Brian Laird, gathered outside of the department, located at 1400 Broadway, where training officer Chris Fearon walked the officers through using a hand-held BolaWrap device. It was aimed with the help of a green laser point, and made a loud bang noise as it ejected a Kevlar cord to wrap around a target.
“It’s a remote restraint device, which essentially allows us the opportunity to send out an 8-foot Kevlar cord that has two anchor points that will deploy from the device, (and) wrap around an individual’s either arms or legs,” Fearon said.
The BolaWrap’s use is “situational,” and people don’t have to be stationary for it to work. There are considerations though for when someone is moving, such as if they’re running or on concrete, as Fearon noted there’s potential for someone to fall when their legs are wrapped by a cord.
“There’s no perfect tool out there, so given a situation and then sometimes, even a little bit of luck, it could certainly prove to be useful in helping us keep a situation from escalating,” he said. “We’re always looking for tools to minimize the use of force necessary to render a situation safe.”
Fearon also compared the BolaWrap device to wrapping someone’s arms or legs with a rubber band, as opposed to other means of restraint that rely on “pain compliance,” such as a Taser, a baton or pepper spray.
“I’ve personally had it deployed on me about 15 times now, and as (seen) on our demo today, Officer (Thomas) Shiels easily had 20 to 30 deployments,” he said.
The department’s training session included inserting cartridges into the device and loudly stating “Bola, Bola, Bola” before then deploying the device at an officer’s torso or legs, as police personnel and media outlets looked on.
The device has a range of 10 to 25 feet, according to Wrap.com. The officer could still move his hands to behind his back when the BolaWrap wrapped around his chest and arms, during the training demonstration. Meanwhile, it could restrict the officer’s ability to walk when it wrapped around his legs.
Laird said the department was able to buy five BolaWrap devices through Justice Assistance Grant funding, meaning it doesn’t have enough devices to distribute them among the entire department. The devices cost more than $990 apiece, while the cartridges are estimated at under $40 each.
“We wanted to be able to test it out, put it to use and see how applicable it’s going to be for us here at the Paducah Police Department,” Laird said.
“What we did today was train all of the first-line supervisors in that. They’ll be the ones that are authorized to carry that, respond to the scenes whenever they may be necessary to use.”
Like Fearon, Laird stressed that the BolaWrap is a situation-specific device. It’s not going to be used in every call, or used every day. He pointed out the department uses Tasers only a “handful of times a year.”
It’s possible that use of the BolaWrap could expand within the department in the future, but it’s still very early on in using the device. Laird said Tuesday was the first day it had training for officers, aside from training the trainers.
“We’re going (to) probably implement that the same way we did Taser many, many years ago when we started carrying Tasers,” Laird said.
“... When we got Taser, we only had three to start with and now every officer carries one of those, so there’s a potential that we can increase the number. It just depends on the utilization of it.”
Laird echoed that it’s another tool police can use to safely take care of situations, as they are called to a “variety of different calls on a daily basis.” These calls can also include people who are in a mental health crisis.
“Some require different tools,” he said, on the calls.
“Some will require the use of a Taser. Some will require the use of just verbal communication. And so, we want to try to just have that middle ground tool. This doesn’t offer any sort of pain to the individual that’s there. That’s a goal for us — to be able to successfully resolve a situation of any kind with the least amount of force necessary.”
