The Paducah Police Department is slated to receive a $314,450 grant award that will provide a major boost to its effort to update radios for officers.
In a news release Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security announced 25 grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s State Homeland Security Grant Program. It’s intended to help local governments “prepare for and counter acts of terrorism” in the state. The grants total more than $3 million.
The Paducah City Commission approved the application for this grant funding at its March 31 meeting. The application approval was to seek $437,172.81 for radio upgrades. No local match is required.
“We’re extremely happy to receive any grants that we get, especially grants of this magnitude,” Police Chief Brian Laird told The Sun.
“In the times that we’re in, money’s tight, but the fiscal needs that we have — they don’t go away. This grant was to help us replace handheld radios, as well as in-car radios, so those are the lifelines for the officers to be able to communicate effectively with our dispatch center.”
Laird explained that the police department has been working to replace their outdated radios for a while and the equipment isn’t necessarily in compliance with the latest “P25” standards for communication. There are other concerns too with older radios, such as how manufacturers discontinue repairs or stop manufacturing batteries.
“We won’t know until we actually get into the purchasing of this, how many we’ll actually be able to buy with it, but it’ll definitely put a large dent in the process of replacing them,” he said of the grant.
Laird also noted that it’s money that doesn’t have to be budgeted for and it’s not coming out of the general fund or budget. He reiterated there’s no local match required for the grant and he’s “extremely pleased” to make this larger purchase without having to tap into the general fund.
According to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security, it will administer $3,084,888 this year for the SHSGP program’s grants to city and county governments, school districts. hazardous materials teams, emergency medical services, law enforcement agencies and an area development district. It received 103 applications that requested more than $10.4 million, or more than triple the amount of available funds.
“If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the value of being prepared before a crisis strikes,” Beshear stated, in the release. “These much-needed grants will help Kentucky communities prepare for, respond to and recover from events we pray never happen.”
