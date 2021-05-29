A 36-year-old Paducah man is in jail on allegations he sold meth to an undercover officer.
James D. Bowles was arrested this week on an indictment charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, 2 grams or more), according to a news release from the Paducah Police Department.
Authorities said Bowles sold drugs to an undercover officer earlier this month. No other information about the case was released.
Police said he was arrested this week in the 2600 block of H.C. Mathis Drive.
Bowles was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
