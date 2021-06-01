The Citizens’ Police Academy program returns later this month, and it’s an opportunity for residents to learn more about the Paducah Police Department.
“Folks get to see first-hand some of the things we do here at the police department, how we do things, and a lot of times they learn the ‘why,’ as to why certain things are done a particular way,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird told The Sun.
The application deadline is June 11, and the first class is set for June 17.
It’s a free, interactive program for people who are 18 or older and live in Paducah, McCracken County or the surrounding area, according to the department. The classes are held 6-9 p.m. on Thursday for seven weeks.
Class size is limited. The short application is available at paducahky.gov.
“We put a lot of information in a very short period of time, and so really, you never get a full understanding of everything, but it gives them an opportunity to experience a lot of different things about the police department,” Laird said.
The department’s Citizens’ Police Academy program started back in 2002 and it’s graduated 24 classes so far, including more than 380 people. The next class will mark the first one since fall 2019, Laird said.
It includes presentations from the department’s K9 units, bomb squad, SWAT team and others. Attendees get to participate in a mock crime scene investigation and visit the firearms range. They also learn about current law enforcement issues and the department’s latest procedures.
“New this year, we have the three-screen training simulator, so we’re going to be incorporating that into our Citizens’ Police Academy as well,” Laird said. “That will give them an opportunity to really kind of put a gun belt on and step into the role of a police officer for a very short period of time.”
People could go on ride-alongs, if they want.
“We typically have opportunities for ride-alongs. Now, that the COVID restrictions are being lifted, and we feel a lot better about putting people back in cars with police officers,” he said.
“We’ve had a ride-along program for years. Anybody can come and ride with an officer, if they want to. We’ve had that shut down for a little over a year now, and we’re ready to open that back up. They’ll get to do some ride-alongs if they want to, and then they’ll get to see and touch a lot of the equipment that the officers use.”
Laird encourages participants to eat dinner before class, although he said snacks and something to drink will be available. He also recommends the program to people who may be interested in a law enforcement career.
“Officer Gretchen Morgan, she was actually a member of the Citizens’ Police Academy, before she was hired here. I think she talks about that when she opens up the class, or at least some point in time during class, because she helps facilitate it for us,” he said.
“Anybody that was interested in law enforcement as a career, I strongly encourage them to come in and get to know more about it, but I think it’s great for really any age citizen to come learn.”
The department said people may contact Training Officer Chris Fearon (cfearon@paducahky.gov) or Community Resource Officer Gretchen Morgan (gmorgan@paducahky.gov), if they want more information on the program.
