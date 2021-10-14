Paducah Police, sheriff's office looking to fill vacancies

The Paducah Police Department and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office are both actively searching for applicants to fill a few officer and deputy positions.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said the department is looking to hire two new officers. Chief Deputy Ryan Norman of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking to hire two deputies who would serve with the road deputies.
While the number of openings may seem small on paper, Laird pointed out that from the time someone turns in an application to the time the officer is fully trained, the process could take up to a year. The number of vacancies is even more evident when multiple people retire from the department.
“When you have three or four people retire in a year, it takes a year or two to get their replacements out. We’re constantly behind a lot of times trying to fill those spots. We’re filling vacancies now that occurred sometimes two, three, even four years ago just trying to get caught up,” Laird said.
Once an applicant turns in their application to the PPD, there is a 14-step process a potential new officer must complete before they are a full-fledged member of the police force. This process includes at least 36 weeks of training between the police academy and on-the-job. Applicants must also pass a physical fitness test, written exam, polygraph exam, background interview, drug screening, medical exam, psychological exam and a fit-for-duty exam.
Laird said the department recently hired eight new officers; out of those officers, seven of them are still waiting to be enrolled at the Department of Criminal Justice Training academy in Richmond, Kentucky. Due to COVID-19, Laird said the academy stopped classes for a few months in 2020 and had a backlog of new officers waiting to be trained.
The starting salary for a Paducah Police officer is $54,211 as of July, according to the department’s application page. This salary includes a $4,000 incentive from the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund, which is given to officers who complete 800 hours of training within one year of hiring and annually complete 40 hours of in-service training. Laird said Paducah Police would accept inexperienced applicants and lateral transfers from other departments.
Norman said for the open deputy positions, the department would prefer candidates with law enforcement experience. With 25 deputy positions, Norman said having two vacancies leaves a burden on the other deputies.
“If we were a bigger agency personnel wise, it probably wouldn’t be near as big of a burden, but it hurts a little more when you’re smaller,” Norman said.
Norman told The Sun the current starting salary for a deputy with the sheriff’s office, for someone with no experience, is around $38,000. He added that the department is working with the county fiscal court to find a way to raise wages, and that the department would increase a deputy’s salary for every five years on the job.
“We try to offset [the lower salaries] with the other things in our agency that we have to offer. We try to be more of a family…we try to offset it with the culture,” Norman said.
Sheriff’s deputies begin to accrue time off after six months on the job, Norman said. They also receive health insurance through McCracken County.
Applications for the Paducah Police Department are available online at paducahky.gov. Those who apply on or before Oct. 15 can participate in the department’s physical and written testing on Oct. 23. Applicants for the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office can apply in-person or online at mccrackencountysheriff.com.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
