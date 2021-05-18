Paducah Police were asking the public’s help Tuesday in finding a man accused of cutting his estranged wife’s uncle on the face with a knife.
Officers were called just before 4 p.m. Thursday to a report of two men fighting in the front yard of a home on Mohawk Drive. The resident told police her estranged husband and her uncle had been fighting, but both had left. She said her uncle was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment, according to a police news release.
Authorities said officers talked with the uncle at the hospital and “found he had a laceration from his brow bone to his chin, apparently caused by a knife.”
Det. Eric Taylor obtained a warrant charging the other man, Michael Shumpert, with second-degree assault.
Authorities were asking anyone with information on Shumpert’s whereabouts to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the city of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000, authorities said.
