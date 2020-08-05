The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a break-in at Global Wine and Spirits on James-Sanders Boulevard.
According to a news release, an employee called police shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, when she arrived at work and found the front door’s glass shattered. Police said the glass was broken with a rock, while cash drawers were missing from two cash registers.
People with information about the break-in are asked to call the department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411, or by downloading a “WKY Crime Stoppers” app from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters may also access an online tip form through the city of Paducah’s website, paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
