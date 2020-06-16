The Paducah Police Department on Monday was searching for a woman who allegedly assaulted a man and stole his truck Sunday morning.
Erica M. Worley, 24, of Paducah, is charged in a warrant with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
According to Paducah police, the victim reported he'd been socializing with several other people near his home when a woman, known to witnesses there as “Rico,” hit him in the back of the head with a 2-by-4 board and took his silver 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck.
The release states the victim had injuries to his right arm, but declined medical treatment.
Police said Detective Chelsee Breakfield began investigating and determined Rico’s real name is Erica M. Worley. Charges were sought against her.
Police describe Worley as a white female; 5 feet, 3 inches; and 120 pounds with hazel eyes and short hair. The truck has Louisiana license plates, Y268701.
Anyone with information about Worley’s whereabouts or the truck's location is asked to call police at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or by downloading “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters may access an online tip form through the city's website at paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.