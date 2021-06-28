A multi-vehicle crash involving nine vehicles – including a tractor-trailer – injured nine people and killed a 4-year-old girl from Tennessee Sunday morning.
According to the report issued by the Paducah Police Department, the incident was reported just before 9:47 a.m. on Interstate 24 West near Exit 3.
Narinder Kumar, 32, of Glen Oak, New York, was driving a 2022 KW Dart tractor-trailer rig owned by KM Georgia Trucking of Johns Creek, Georgia, came upon traffic that had stopped because of ongoing construction on the Paducah Bridge that spans the Ohio River, police said.
Kumar told officers when he saw that traffic had stopped, he was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision.
Kumar’s truck hit the rear of a 2013 Toyota Highlander driven by Michelle Wren, 38, of Franklin, Tennessee, causing it to overturn. The tractor-trailer then hit the other seven vehicles before coming to rest against the cable barrier in the median. Those vehicles included:
• A 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by William H. Brown, 54, of Murphy, North Carolina.
• A 2017 Subaru Outback driven by Frederick B. Kernan, 65, of Rock Island, Illinois.
• A 2012 Ford Explorer driven by Douglas J. Kaeser, 56, of Crystal Lake, Illinois.
• A 2014 Ford Escape driven by Noah T. Spartz, 22, of Goodwin, South Dakota.
• A 2007 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Christopher Flach, 25, of West Paducah.
• A 2013 Ford Explorer driven by Steven T. Fincutter, 28, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin.
• A 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Gerald Campbell, 50, of Sedalia, Missouri.
All of the vehicles except for the Ford Escape were towed from the scene. Debris was strewn along the interstate for 0.3 miles. The interstate was closed for almost seven hours, police said.
Nine people were injured. Emery Wren, the 4-year-old daughter of Michelle Wren, was pronounced dead by Coroner Amanda Melton at Baptist Health Paducah soon after the crash. Wren’s other two children suffered “possible injuries,” according to the report.
Those reported to be injured and taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital were Brown, Flach, Kaesar, Kernan, Fincutter and one of Fincutter’s passengers, Abriel Odling, 28, of Elkhorn.
This is the second fatal crash on that stretch of Interstate 24 in just more than a month, police said. On May 26, an Alabama man was killed and an Illinois man was injured in an incident where a car tried to pass traffic that had slowed due to construction.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said the ongoing construction on the Ohio River bridge is a contributing factor in these collisions.
“We’ve been in contact with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to ask them to assess the area to determine if there are other options regarding the approach to the construction zone,” he said. “It appears lack of attention is the main cause of this and most other collisions. Drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and pay attention to signage and reduced speed limits.”
Laird expressed his appreciation for all of those who assisted officers at the site Sunday morning, including passersby and other motorists who helped with the children at the scene, the Paducah and Concord fire departments, McCracken County Emergency Management and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.