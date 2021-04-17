The Paducah Police Department’s annual report for 2020 is now available to read, and it covers a variety of statistics and information for its operations last year when they policed during a pandemic.
A few of the 24-page report’s notable facts are: 51,777 calls for service; a reduction in overall crime and a reduction in traffic collisions — when compared to 2019; approximately $1.1 million in grant funding awards; and 56 incidents where a “Response to Resistance” report was generated.
It features information on COVID-19-related changes, training, the police foundation, promotions, retirements and awards, community programs, crime and traffic figures, E-911 staff, drug seizures, complaints and more.
Crime and collisions
“I think crime in general went down. COVID played a huge role in that just because some of the businesses were closed and things like that,” Police Chief Brian Laird told The Sun on Thursday.
The annual report divides crime into two groups, Part 1 and Part 2, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.
“When all of the Paducah Police Department’s 2020 crime reports are compared with 2019, the city saw a 16% reduction in overall crime,” according to the annual report.
Part 1 includes murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny-theft, auto theft and arson.
The annual report indicates three murders were reported in 2020 (an increase from one in 2019, and a decrease from four in 2018). Reported robberies dropped to 9 from 23 in 2019, while larceny-theft was 745, as compared to 1,067 in 2019 and 996 in 2018.
Aggravated assault reports increased to 53 from 42 in 2019, but came close to the 2018 statistic of 52. Burglary reports increased by 8 to 125. The numbers for rape and arson saw slight changes.
“The drastic decrease in shoplifting reports — that’s directly related to COVID,” Laird said. “But I would say that I think a lot of it has to do with just how we’re policing at the police department. We’re trying to solve problems and work on problem areas, and we hope that continues in 2021.
“... It may not necessarily be an overall increase, but I think you’ll see an increase over 2020, as we move through 2021 — just because the businesses are opened back up.”
Part 2 includes the crimes of negligent manslaughter, other assaults, forgery/counterfeiting, fraud, embezzlement, stolen property, vandalism, weapon offenses, prostitution/vice, sex offenses, drug violations and domestic offenses.
The biggest change was in the assaults category, which dropped to 545 in 2020, as compared to 629 in 2019 or 561 in 2018. Fraud dropped by 72 to 174 in 2020. Drug violation reports decreased to 650, as compared to 706 in 2019 or 766 in 2018. It also indicates a decrease to 64 in reports for domestic offenses, as compared to 93 in 2019 and 85 in 2018.
Regarding traffic collisions, the annual report indicates there were 1,623 collisions reported in the city during 2020. Inattention was the “leading cause” for 742 collisions, or more than 45% of total collisions.
“In the same regard as crime, little was known as to what (effect) the COVID-19 pandemic would have on traffic collisions,” according to the report.
“At the start of the COVID-19 (pandemic), the city of Paducah saw a drastic reduction in collisions. Numbers reached a five-year low in the month of April with only 69 collisions.”
The city saw a roughly 16% overall decrease in collisions, when compared to 2019. It reports that high traffic areas, such as Hinkleville Road, Irvin Cobb Drive and Lone Oak Road, see “higher collision density” than other parts of Paducah.
Laird said he thinks COVID-19 affected the collision numbers and noted that people were staying home more, many businesses were closed for a while and there weren’t as many things for people to go do.
“... Movie theaters closed. There’s nobody out going to restaurants. There’s nobody out going out to public events,” he said.
“Traffic had decreased, obviously, all through the city. No special events were going on, so all of that factored into (it) — when you have fewer cars out on your streets, you’re going to have fewer collisions.”
Grant funding awards
The annual report indicates the department received $1,197,846 in total grant awards in 2020, which means funding sources outside of the city budget.
It was awarded $442,181 for a bomb disposal robot, $314,450 for in-car and handheld radios, and $375,000 for the hire of three school resource officers. There were smaller grant awards for record digitization ($33,529), education and traffic details ($21,370) and for less lethal equipment ($11,316).
“I think that is a huge highlight for me — the amount of grant funding that we were able to obtain, and that wasn’t just through the police department. The city has a grant administrator (Ty Wilson) who does a great job for the city and especially for the police department,” Laird said.
“He does a good job helping us get that stuff and, as well as, managing those moving forward.”
As an example, the department received a U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant award, which enables it to hire three school resource officers to have within city schools. It’s still taking applications for school resource officers.
The SRO program is set to launch this year, and Laird said the plan is to have one officer at Paducah Tilghman High School (who will join an existing officer employed by the school district), one at Paducah Middle School and one to float between the city’s elementary schools.
“I felt like it was something that is needed,” Laird said.
“I felt like it’s past due to have more resource officers in the city schools. They’ve been limited to one for many years, and I just think it’s an opportunity for us to build stronger relationships with the kids that are in the schools.”
COVID-19 changes
Staffing shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic led to some challenges. Extra precautions were taken to help protect the public and police personnel, according to the report.
“We tried to keep distance from folks,” Laird said. “We did a lot more calls by phone. There’s a section in there in the annual report that talks about that ... about policing during a pandemic.”
Officers took 5,394 calls by phone last year, as compared to 3,778 calls by phone in 2019.
“Basically the officer, instead of responding to the location — we picked up the phone and called the person. That way we tried to keep our distance from people, from having to show up somewhere, (to) protect the citizens as well from any potential spread that was out there,” Laird said.
“We only did that with non-priority type calls.”
The pandemic also affected a department goal to get fully staffed, such as when the police academy shut down for a period of time last year.
The department is currently short five officers and it’s taking applications, Laird said. It is allotted for 78 and has 73.
“Of those 73, we have three at the academy,” he said. “We have one that’s getting ready to go to the academy and two more that just started that will go to the academy in June. And so, of that 73, there’s six that are at the academy or still have to go to the academy.”
Response to Resistance
The department responded to 51,777 calls for service and 56 incidents had a Response to Resistance report generated, according to the report.
These reports are done when force “greater than normal handcuffing is used.” The demographic breakdown for the incidents is: 39 males, 17 females; 29 African-Americans, 27 Caucasians.
Laird said he thinks when you look at the total calls for service number, compared to the smaller number of 56 incidents, it’s a “testament” to training.
“We spend a lot of time training — a lot of time working with our officers to give them the best tools possible, and the best tool that we have is our mouth and our ability to talk to people,” he said.
“I think that the training that we focused on with de-escalation, and just using good common sense, keeps that number lower. I think it shows that we’re not quick to just use force.”
He also pointed to another number: 16.
Officers are required by the department to complete a report if they point their weapon at someone, Laird said. It occurred 16 times in 2020 and, “in each case, the weapon was not fired,” according to the report. It also gave figures for the use of “less lethal” equipment.
It indicates that Oleoresin Capsicum spray (or pepper spray) was used twice. A Taser was deployed three times and a “bean bag” was used once.
“I think it shows that force is not our first option,” Laird reiterated.
“I think that’s exactly what those numbers show — is that we are not quick to jump straight to utilizing force to resolve a situation, that we try to do it in other methods, and in the least restrictive method possible.”
Officers also responded to 366 calls for an emotionally disturbed person in 2020, and they used force to restrain someone in nine of those 366 cases. The officers undergo “Crisis Intervention Training,” and mental health related scenarios are included in the department’s three-screen “TI” training simulator.
“Most of the time when we encounter people, they’re not having a great day,” Laird said.
“We’re seeing them sometimes in one of the most stressful times of their life, whether it be from a car crash, whether it be because they’re victim of a crime, or they’re in a mental health crisis of some sort.”
Conclusion
In the end, Laird praised the department’s personnel, such as the civilian employees in the records division, line level officers, detectives and supervisors. He said “none of this is possible without good employees,” and their pictures were included in the annual report to highlight that.
“It doesn’t matter what kind of gun you have, doesn’t matter what Taser you have, what kind of car you drive, you got to have good people behind each one of those things, and without that, I think we’d be a different police department,” he said.
As for 2021, Laird said the goal is to try to recover as a city and get back to the some of the basics of what it’s doing.
“We had to shut down a lot of our community stuff, and so we’re ready to get back to that,” he said. “Everybody’s ready for that human interaction again in extremely positive settings, and so we’re excited for special events to come back — for the ability to get back out in the community without the fear of somebody getting sick.”
The department’s entire annual report for 2020 can be viewed online at paducahky.gov, and Laird said printed copies will be distributed soon.
