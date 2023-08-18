The Paducah Police Department announced that it was honored last week to receive its fifth certificate of accreditation from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.
According to Paducah police, the framed certificate was accepted by accreditation officer Capt. Joseph Hayes, Police Chief Brian Laird and Assistant Chief Anthony Copeland at the annual KACP conference in Elizabethtown.
Paducah police said that, to be accredited by KACP, an agency must meet certain professional standards for efficient and effective operations. The process examines the department’s policies, procedures and operations, and includes a site visit and inspection. Only 25% of all police agencies in Kentucky are accredited, according to Paducah police.
Paducah police said the department has maintained accreditation for 20 years, first being accredited in 2004, and then being re-accredited in 2009, 2014, 2019 and this year.
