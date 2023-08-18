Paducah police

The Paducah Police Department was honored last week to receive its fifth certificate of accreditation from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police.

 Courtesy of Paducah Police Department

According to Paducah police, the framed certificate was accepted by accreditation officer Capt. Joseph Hayes, Police Chief Brian Laird and Assistant Chief Anthony Copeland at the annual KACP conference in Elizabethtown.

