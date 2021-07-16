A man police said fled and fought with officers was arrested Wednesday after being found hiding under a bed, holding a pair of scissors to his neck.
Daytrien Hunt, 24, of Milan, Tennessee, was charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and third-degree assault (police or probation officer). He was also arrested on two bench warrants for failure to appear.
Hunt was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
Paducah Police said Officer Dylan Cook was called Wednesday afternoon to a home on North Friendship Road, where a woman said she had repeatedly asked Hunt to leave but he refused.
Police said Hunt was there retrieving his belongings.
Authorities said Cook learned Hunt had two outstanding warrants. When Cook told Hunt he was under arrest, police said “Hunt dropped his belongings and fled on foot.”
Cook chased Hunt, but lost sight of him.
Cook recalled when he first spoke with Hunt that Hunt told him he was leaving that home to go to a friend’s house nearby, also on Friendship Road.
“Cook and other officers determined the location of that home and received permission to search from the resident,” police said in a news release.
Officers found Hunt inside under a bed, holding a pair of scissors to his neck, police said. He then scuffled with officers, causing a “slight head injury” to Officer Keith Thuline, according to the news release.
He was eventually subdued and arrested.
Police said “a search of the property hunt abandoned when he fled on foot turned up a quantity of marijuana and a marijuana grinder.”
