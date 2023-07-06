The Paducah Police Department is searching for those responsible for damage to property caused by gunfire Tuesday night, according to a Wednesday police news release.
Police said officers responded just before midnight Tuesday to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after receiving a call of a shots being fired in the area. Police said officers located two vehicles and a home that had been hit by gunfire. The vehicles were both unoccupied at the time of the shooting. At least two people were inside the home, police said. They were not injured.
Paducah detectives were notified and are continuing the investigation, according to the news release. Anyone with information is asked to call Paducah police at 270-444-8550.
Police said information may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. People also may access the online tip form through the city of Paducah website at paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Police said information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
