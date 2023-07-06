The Paducah Police Department is searching for those responsible for damage to property caused by gunfire Tuesday night, according to a Wednesday police news release.

Police said officers responded just before midnight Tuesday to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after receiving a call of a shots being fired in the area. Police said officers located two vehicles and a home that had been hit by gunfire. The vehicles were both unoccupied at the time of the shooting. At least two people were inside the home, police said. They were not injured.

