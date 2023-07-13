Paducah police said Wednesday that it’s searching for the person or persons who fired several gunshots in a residential neighborhood on Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, officers responded just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after dispatchers received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of the 2600 block of Clay Street. Residents in the area said they heard multiple gunshots and saw a male wearing dark clothing running from the area, according to police.

