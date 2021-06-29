Two separate shootings took place Sunday night and early Monday morning in Paducah, leaving one woman injured and resulting in damage to a home.
Authorities said officers were called around 9:49 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue. There, officers found a 30-year-old woman bleeding from a gunshot wound to the lower jaw, police said.
Witnesses told officers they were outside of a home talking when they heard fireworks and gunshots, according to a police news release Monday. The injured woman, whose name was not released by police, was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.
“I don’t have an update on her status. I don’t believe her injuries are life-threatening,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird told The Sun on Monday.
As previously reported, there have been multiple shootings in Paducah and McCracken County this month with two fatalities and several suspects arrested in different incidents. Sunday’s shooting is the second one to occur in the Bronson Avenue area by Walter Jetton Boulevard this month.
On the night of June 8, officers responded to a shots fired report near the Jetton Schoolhouse Apartments. Police said witnesses indicated a white SUV pulled behind the building and the occupant(s) fired several shots toward people on Bronson Avenue.
In the June 8 incident, police said a vehicle was hit by a bullet, but no one was injured. The vehicle hit by gunfire drove away and struck a parked vehicle at Bronson Avenue and Walter Jetton Boulevard. Two passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
“(It’s) too early in the investigation to say for sure if there’s a connection. Again, this just happened ... 18 hours ago, so detectives are working on it,” Laird said, when asked about the two Bronson Avenue shootings. “They’ll work to see if there is a connection, but mainly work to find out who the shooter was.”
As for Monday morning’s shooting, police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Sixth Street, where officers responded to a home, in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officers found two windows were struck by gunfire. Two residents had been home at the time of the shooting, but no one was reported injured.
“It’s not an area where we have had previous incidents at — recently anyway,” Laird said.
He said the investigation into the two latest shootings is in its early stages. It’s “unknown at this time” if there is a connection between the two.
“They’re very active investigations,” Laird said. “We’re putting a lot of effort and a lot of hours into all of the shooting cases, so they’re continuing to work hard on that.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 270-444-8550. Information can be shared anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers. Information that leads to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
