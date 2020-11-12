Paducah police investigating ATM theft

The Paducah Police Department is investigating a theft of cash from a Paducah Bank ATM machine that occurred last weekend.
According to a news release, police officers responded around 3:56 a.m. Sunday to the Paducah Bank ATM at the Cash Saver parking lot in the 2900 block of Jackson Street. A caller reported they were going to use the ATM and found its front had been ripped off it.
Paducah police said two yellow pry bars were left behind at the scene and an “undetermined” amount of cash was taken from the ATM.
The pickup truck used in the ATM theft was found a few minutes later at 30th and Clark streets, according to police. A door was open and a chain was still attached to the truck. Police said the truck, described as a 2006 Ford F-250, had been stolen from a Daytona Street home.
The release states that Paducah police and federal law enforcement officers are investigating the theft, in conjunction with two previous ATM-related thefts, due to the similarities in the crime. The two prior thefts were at BB&T Bank, 5195 U.S. 60, on June 10 and at the Banks Market parking lot, 2855 Lone Oak Road, on Oct. 22.
Police said law enforcement officials across the country see an increase in this type of theft — stolen pickup tricks — frequently Ford F-250 models, being used to facilitate thefts from ATM machines. The suspects are using chains attached to the trucks and pry bars to damage the ATM, in order to access cash inside.
People with information about the thefts or anyone who saw a Ford F-250 truck in the area of Cash Saver in the early morning hours of Sunday are asked to call police at 270-444-8550.
Information may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411. People can also access the online form through paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.