A suspect is in custody following a stabbing death in south-central Paducah early Tuesday morning, according to the Paducah Police Department.

Paducah police were called about 4:45 a.m. to a reported stabbing at Seitz and Mississippi streets. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was pronounced dead at the scene by McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton.

