A suspect is in custody following a stabbing death in south-central Paducah early Tuesday morning, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Paducah police were called about 4:45 a.m. to a reported stabbing at Seitz and Mississippi streets. Officers found a man lying in the road with numerous lacerations. He was pronounced dead at the scene by McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton.
Detectives responded to the scene and are continuing to investigate, according to police. No other information on the suspect was available Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (TIP-411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
