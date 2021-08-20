The Paducah Police Department is looking to hire new employees to fill its open full-time telecommunicator role.
Telecommunicators are responsible for answering 911 calls, dispatching public safety personnel and equipment, and recording and relaying information that may involve life and death situations.
They work in the police department’s communications services division, which answers about 170,000 calls per year, or between 450-500 calls per day. Telecommunicators answer 911 and non-emergency calls for Paducah Police, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Paducah Fire Department and nine volunteer fire departments. The department answers 97% of calls in under 10 seconds. The communications services division is staffed 24/7, and there are always at least three telecommunicators on duty, said Robyn Hood, the police department’s 911 communications services manager.
The starting pay is $17.49/hour. Telecommunicators work 12-hour shifts, either from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Employees get three days off one week, followed by four days off the next week. Benefits are also included, which consist of paid vacation and holidays; a health, dental, vision and wellness package; and tuition reimbursement and continuing education and licensing opportunities, according to a flyer from the police department.
According to the online job listing, telecommunicators must be able to communicate effectively with both residents and agency personnel, including first responders. Some of the communication duties include relaying pertinent information to first responders, providing information to public safety agencies, businesses and residents, and providing notifications to utility companies and federal agencies.
Ideal candidates would also have strong critical thinking skills, as telecommunicators often listen to what is going on in the background of a phone call in addition to what a caller may or may not be telling a telecommunicator. The ability to multitask is also valuable, as the telecommunicators are often working the radio sending help and searching for available units in the field while talking with a resident who called 911 for help at the same time, Hood said.
No previous experience is required, and employees receive paid training once they are hired. Training usually lasts about eight to 10 weeks. Employees also train for four weeks with the Department of Criminal Justice within the first year of employment to receive certification, Hood added.
Prospective employees must be 18 years of age, must have a valid state issued photo ID, and must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent. According to the online job listing, prospective employees must be able to communicate clearly over telephones and radio, must be able to type at least 30 words per minute, must be able to remain calm in stressful environments, must be able to work days, nights, weekends and holidays, and must be able to work overtime to maintain proper staffing levels.
Interested applicants can contact Hood at rhood@paducahky.gov if they have any questions.
