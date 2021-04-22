Members of the Paducah Police Department’s bomb squad were on hand Wednesday to show off the capabilities of their newest bomb disposal robot — acquired through a $442,181 grant award with no local match.
The Remotec Andros FX bomb disposal robot offers “greatly enhanced” mobility, durability, strength and battery life — compared to older robots the department had, said Sgt. Matt Hopp, who serves as bomb squad commander.
“It’s produced by Remotec, based out of Clinton, Tennessee,” Hopp said.
“It is one of the newest in line robots that they had come up with. We were awarded a Homeland Security grant in 2019. We received the robot November of last year, so November 2020. It’s replacing two of our older robots. We’ve had an F6A robot — it’s also manufactured by Remotec — and an HD2.”
Department officials said the older F6A bomb disposal robot was bought nearly 20 years ago. It had experienced declining service and availability of parts for repair, as well as declining “operational efficiency.”
That’s where a Kentucky Office of Homeland Security grant award for $442,181 came in handy. The new robot’s construction was completed last year and bomb squad members traveled to Tennessee in November, where they learned its operational capabilities from the manufacturer and how to diagnose and repair it, according to the department’s 2020 annual report.
During Wednesday’s demonstration, Officer Blake Quinn used a remote controller to drive the new robot back and forth, while outside of the department. He also extended its long, robotic arm to lift a box and move it.
Meanwhile, Officer Casey Steenbergen put on a bomb protective suit for media outlets, which featured a helmet and weighed approximately 85 pounds.
“The arm on the new robot can essentially rotate just like a person’s arm on their body, so it can reach out several feet and even reach around the back side of a door, to where you don’t even have to look inside of it,” Hopp said.
The new robot comes with thermal cameras, and can hold different attachments. He said it could probably pull a small car, and estimated the robotic arm, when fully extended, can lift more than 100 pounds, and more than 200 pounds when it’s fully retracted.
“The ability we have with this robot is greatly enhanced for our service to the community,” he said.
“We generally service the whole western side of Kentucky, so we just don’t stay in McCracken. There’s about 13 other counties that we’ll assist on a suspicious package, or military ordnance or something of that nature, where this thing reduces the risk of danger to us, or the community, or anyone in the area.”
Hopp said the department’s bomb squad is one of five in Kentucky, including Kentucky State Police, Owensboro, Louisville and Lexington. The Paducah bomb squad is part-time, and its members work with the department in other capacities, such as patrol officer. They are on-call for the squad.
“Just this year, we’ve assisted with some homemade explosive-type discovery that was located in a house, based off of another agency responding to a call,” he said, before listing off other examples, such as a grenade-like call in Carlisle County and a dynamite call in Christian County.
“... A lot of things are old military ordnance that someone might find in a barn, or some dynamite, some blasting caps,” he added.
Police Chief Brian Laird expressed excitement Wednesday about the acquisition and reiterated that it was “100% grant funded.”
“I think the key to it is we try to get good equipment that keeps our officers safe, helps us resolve situations,” he said.
“As part of a bomb squad, we’re — along with many other things — kind of a leader in western Kentucky on a lot of stuff in policing. ... That bomb squad’s been in existence for many, many years. Regionally, helping people out and helping resolve situations. So, we’re excited to have it and glad that we’re able to obtain it.”
