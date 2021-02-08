A Paducah man who was paroled from a life sentence he received in 1985 for first-degree burglary, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, is back in jail implicated in the burglary of a local business.
Paducah Police said Anthony Baker, 61, has been arrested in connection with the Friday break-in at Branch Out, a Vegan restaurant on Kentucky Avenue.
Authorities said Baker was seen on surveillance video breaking into the downtown establishment.
He is charged with third-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence and possession of burglary tools.
Officers were called Friday night after receiving a report of the incident.
The owner of the business provided police with security camera footage “showing a man wearing a yellow jacket, green hoodie, blue jeans and a black cap break a window and enter the restaurant,” according to a news release from police.
The man took cash and a small safe, put them in a trash bag and left down an alley toward Broadway.
While officers were at the scene, Baker walked by wearing clothing “identical to that seen in the surveillance video,” according to the news release.
Baker was taken into custody and allegedly admitted breaking into the business. He told officers he threw the safe in the Ohio River, but that the money was at his home.
“Most of the stolen money” was recovered from the man’s home, police said.
Baker received a life sentence in 1985 after his conviction for first-degree burglary, first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, police said in the news release. He was paroled from Keeton Correctional Facility in 2019 and left there under probation and parole supervision in March 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.