Paducah police said their bomb squad responded to three separate calls last week regarding possible explosive devices found in western Kentucky.
Two of the items were found in Paducah, and one was found in Graves County, authorities said.
Last Thursday morning, the squad was called to a home on West Jefferson Street in Paducah after a man said he found what he believed to be a military ordnance while cleaning out his home.
Authorities said bomb squad members identified the item as a Civil War-era Bormann cannonball. The squad recovered the cannonball and disposed of it.
Last Friday morning, the bomb squad was asked to respond to a home in Wingo because of a possible explosive found in a barn. Authorities said the homeowners told officers the home previously belonged to a family member who had died. The squad found a mortar shell in the barn, recovered it and disposed of it.
That afternoon the bomb squad was called back to the home on West Jefferson Street about another possible explosive.
This time the bomb squad found that the item was not a dangerous device. Authorities said the item was left with the homeowner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.