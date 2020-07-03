The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department will reopen playgrounds in Paducah’s parks today. This also includes the reopening of the fitness equipment area at the Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park.
The playgrounds have been closed to the public since the middle of March in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Each playground will have posted rules and recommendations, including information about the maximum capacity of the playground area.
“Based on the square footage of a playground and using state social distancing guidelines, we have calculated the maximum capacity of people who should be on the playground surface,” said Amie Clark, Parks and Recreation assistant director.
“This maximum capacity number includes the children playing and the supervising adults. For example, the large Boundless playground at Noble Park has a maximum capacity of 129 people, while the much smaller playground at Keiler Park on Broadway has a maximum capacity of 37 people.”
The playgrounds will be open daily from 10 a.m. until sunset. During the early morning hours, city crews will disinfect the playgrounds, weather permitting. Patrons should make sure the playground surfaces are dry before allowing children to play.
The Parks and Recreation Department also recommends wearing face coverings for people at least 2 years old, practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet and washing and sanitizing hands frequently.
“If you or anyone in your family is feeling sick or has COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home,” Clark said. “I also encourage families to discuss with children how to play safely so that they can interact with other children while maintaining social distancing.”
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 270-444-8508.
