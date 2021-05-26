Nic Hutchison, Paducah’s new planning director, originally pursued an architecture degree in college, but his future career path changed through the course of his studies when he took required planning courses.
“I found that planning was a lot more interesting than architecture just from a development perspective, in having that relationship and connection with the community that architecture wouldn’t necessarily provide,” he told The Sun.
Years later, the Missouri native has two planning degrees.
Hutchison also has several years of experience working for different organizations in the St. Joseph, Missouri, area and he now leads the planning department at Paducah City Hall. He officially started his new job on May 20 and was part of the employee introductions at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
“I think the city planner is one of our most critical positions, especially where Paducah is today and all the plans that we have with redeveloping the Southside and the downtown City Block project, the development that’s going on in downtown,” Mayor George Bray told The Sun.
“City planning is critical to our success. I’m elated that he’s on board and I look forward to working with him.”
Before coming to Paducah, Hutchison served as the executive director of Mo-Kan Regional Council. It’s a regional planning commission that provides services to 36 communities across six counties in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. He previously worked with the city of St. Joseph.
The planning director job wasn’t the first time he heard of Paducah though.
“Back in 2019, when I was with the city of St. Joseph, we brought a team down to Paducah to see some of the projects that were taking place down here. Since that trip and the engagement that we had with city staff, I began following Paducah and really enjoyed the initiatives and the work that was taking place,” he said.
“And so, when the opportunity became available, I was excited about the opportunity and the potential to work for the organization.”
In particular, Hutchison cited the Main Street program, the downtown redevelopment and economic development initiatives as catching his eye. So, how did Paducah get on the radar of St. Joseph?
“It originally started with the artist relocation program and from there, Fountain Avenue, Main Street, that type of thing — because St. Joe is a riverfront community, too,” he said.
“It’s on the Missouri River and we were in the process of creating the riverfront masterplan, and the transient dock was also a project that we were interested in. That was something we were trying to identify, how to leverage our riverfront and develop it a little bit further.”
In his first week on the job, Hutchison said he’s been working on engagement with the city’s leadership team and staff, and understanding the operations. He also weighed in on some major projects on the horizon.
“I think the City Block project is something that I’m still learning more information about and going to be heavily involved in,” he said.
The City Block project, which involves an approximately $21 million private investment, features a boutique hotel, public parking, green space, and mixed-use buildings at Second and Broadway. The city approved a development agreement with Louisville-based developer, Weyland Ventures, last year and it will be located within the Tax Increment Financing district.
“Riverfront is something that’s going to be ongoing — working with public works and other departments to get that ($10.4 million) BUILD (Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development) grant off the ground. And then, Southside is also another big initiative for the commission, so working on that engagement opportunity,” he said.
“That’s getting ready to kick off here in a week.”
The city’s Southside Rise & Shine neighborhood “spruce up events” starts June 1-6, with Littleville as the first neighborhood planned for beautification. It’s an eight-week initiative that takes place each week in a different Southside neighborhood, which include Walter Jetton, Kolb Park, Uppertown, River Park, Dolly McNutt, Ella Munal and Farley Place. Southside enhancements are also listed in the top 12 commission priorities, which were adopted in March.
“I think the past couple of times I’ve been to Paducah, prior to assuming the position, the tours did include Southside and I’ve gone down there myself as well,” he added.
“I think that there’s a lot of potential and opportunity down there and I’m excited to kind of see this planning process and initiative take place and start to be developed.”
In the end, Hutchison said his favorite part about planning is the “community connection,” such as building relationships with community members, elected officials, and the leadership team, as well as working to improve the quality of life for people in the community he’s serving.
