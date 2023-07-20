A Paducah woman was sentenced this week to five years in prison on charges related to methamphetamine conspiracy and distribution offenses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
A DOJ news release said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division, and Sheriff Ryan Norman of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement.
The news release said that, according to court documents, Samantha Bennett, 30, was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Previously, on Feb. 23, co-defendant James Russell Hayden, 51, of Paducah, was sentenced to 14 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, according to the news release. The DOJ said Hayden was convicted of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the news release, this case was investigated by the DEA Paducah post of duty and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the ATF and the Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
