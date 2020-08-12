A pair of Paducahans were recently arrested on charges related to multiple thefts from vehicles in the Lone Oak area.
Kassandra K. Riley, 36, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, over $500 and under $10,000 in six months, and three counts of theft by unlawful taking (firearm, legend drug and contents of a vehicle between $5 and $10,000). All of these are Class D felonies.
Jason S. Borden, 34, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card, over $500 and under $10,000 in six months. This is a Class D felony.
McCracken County Sheriff's deputies began investigating a number of thefts from Lone Oak vehicles that had been left unlocked on the evening of Aug. 1. Items stolen included credit cards, personal information, tools, prescription medication and a firearm.
Detectives learned one of the stolen credit cards was used at a local business shortly after the reported thefts and, by using store security video, identified Borden and Riley as suspects.
Warrants were then issued for the duo. Borden admitted to his involvement with the stolen credit card and was arrested Monday. Riley was arrested Tuesday after admitting she was the sole person responsible for the thefts from the vehicles.
Multiple items that had been reported stolen were recovered from Riley's residence in Lone Oak.
