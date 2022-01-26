The Paducah City Commission heard a progress report Tuesday night on the major priorities elected officials adopted in early 2021, which included housing in the community, Southside enhancements and more.
Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen summarized a detailed annual report at Tuesday’s commission meeting, where she discussed highlights and information about the officials’ top 12 priorities, such as the 911 upgrades project, housing, Southside and the remote workers incentive program.
The priorities, officially adopted in March, are: 911 radio/tower upgrades and operational funding, minority inclusion, downtown, stormwater, Southside enhancements, outdoor sports facilities — Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park, remote workers incentive program, communications enhancement, city facilities, developing a plan for the Parks & Recreation Building and Fire Station No. 4, housing, and annexation/planned growth.
In her presentation, Smolen said the city established a memorandum of understanding with McCracken County, in regard to the 911 project, which involves upgrading outdated 911 infrastructure.
“We received the Federal Engineering (Inc.) report that updates the capital needs, costs and options, and we also received a portable radio grant that will reduce the cost of the project by approximately $300,000,” Smolen said.
She noted the 911 Communication Oversight Committee got “up and running” this month. The committee will look at system upgrades, funding options and a governing structure. It’s had two meetings so far.
Regarding housing, Smolen said the city had transferred four surplus properties for residential development and that Paducah Alliance of Neighbors had completed three homes in the Fountain Avenue neighborhood.
“Last time, at the quarterly (priorities) report in October, the board really talked about initiating conversations with developers for infill development, so the Planning Department took that direction and has initiated those conversations — obviously very early stages,” Smolen told officials.
She also noted the city funded part of a study (involving The Salvation Army) on transitional housing within the community, and it’s ongoing.
On Southside enhancements, Smolen discussed the different city efforts in that area of Paducah, such as holding two Southside town hall meetings in March and the Southside Rise & Shine neighborhood beautification events in the summer. The city reported 130 tons of garbage were collected, 60 large dumpsters were emptied and 1,032 tires were collected for Rise & Shine.
Smolen said a Southside steering committee has been identified, and the committee’s first meeting is planned for early February.
“This committee will really be facilitating community engagement and informing policy and programming decisions, so we’re excited to get that committee launched as well,” she added.
As for the remote workers program, Smolen told city officials eight applicants have been enrolled in the program, which was adopted in August. The city has awarded one remote worker with an incentive package.
The program looks to promote relocation of remote workers, who live at least 100 miles outside city limits at the time of their application, to the city.
“Our highest interest markets have been Atlanta, Chicago and Houston, which is interesting,” Smolen said. “We’ll continue to market the incentive and our goal is 25 remote workers, so that work will be ongoing.”
The commission is expected to meet on Feb. 4-5 for its annual strategic planning retreat, where priorities will be talked about and set for 2022.
Tuesday’s meeting and Smolen’s entire presentation can be watched through the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov. The report is also available online at paducahky.gov. The next regular commission meeting is Feb. 8.
In other business:
• Mayor George Bray said American Quilter’s Society representatives, the convention center, and the city met Tuesday to discuss inflation of the dome pavilion for AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah. The city agreed to pay part of the cost for the dome’s installation and deflation. The space is used by AQS for various quilt show vendors. QuiltWeek is scheduled for April 27-30.
• Bray presented a proclamation for National Catholic Schools Week 2022. It runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 this year. It was accepted by representatives from St. Mary School System.
• As part of the consent agenda, the commission approved a municipal order to accept the donation of property at 1219, 1223, 1225, and 1227 Tennessee St., and 726 S. 13th St.
• The commission introduced an ordinance to close segments of Polk Street and Otis Dinning Drive, as requested by the adjacent property owner, Paducah Independent School System. The closures are in preparation for construction of a new Head Start facility.
