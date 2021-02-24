The Paducah City Commission discussed the strategic plan again Tuesday, as staff presented a draft version of the proposal, which featured the top 12 priorities developed by officials at a planning retreat held earlier this month.
“It lays out a road map for where the city’s going to go for the next two years,” City Manager Jim Arndt told The Sun.
“That’s really what we’re focusing hard on — where we’re going to go, what’s the major things we’re going to accomplish, how are we going to grow the city and what direction the elected officials are guiding the staff to take, so it’s basically a road map for success.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen gave a presentation that outlined the objectives, key city staff members and expectations for 12 “action items” in the strategic plan, while the commission offered suggestions to tweak them. The city plans to bring back the strategic plan for adoption at the first March commission meeting, Arndt reported.
“We felt like it was important to be able to have the board of commissioners discuss it in public,” Arndt said Tuesday, before the meeting.
“They came up with the plan in public. The staff went to work behind the scenes trying to come up with what we believe meets their expectations. And now, this is a good opportunity to get to discuss it in public, to kind of refine it and make sure we’re hitting the mark.”
City officials met Feb. 5 and 6 at the Julian Carroll Convention Center, where commissioners heard from Paducah department heads about their departmental needs and then hammered out priorities for the overall plan. They chose 12 top priorities, and also singled out several issues or projects for consideration in regard to using approximately $19.7 million in bond proceeds.
The proceeds were originally intended for the multimillion-dollar recreation/aquatic center project at Noble Park, which is no longer moving forward. The priorities that officials listed for using the proceeds include the aging 911 system, the airport terminal, stormwater issues, parks, city facilities and miscellaneous qualified projects.
“I felt like we got a lot done at the strategic planning (retreat),” Mayor George Bray told The Sun. “I’m actually thinking about having a second strategic plan meeting, or a second follow-up meeting, where we talk about the bond funds and maybe start crossing our T’s and dot our I’s a little bit.”
As presented by Smolen, the top 12 action items and their objectives are:
• 911 radio/tower upgrades and operational funding: Establish partnership agreement with the county to create a sustainable revenue source to cover operational funding and infrastructure improvements.
• Minority inclusion: Intentional minority inclusion in city employment, committees and boards.
• Downtown: Concentrated effort to support, enhance, celebrate and improve the downtown community.
• Stormwater: Further investigate the implementation of a stormwater master plan.
• Southside enhancements: Targeted empowerment, engagement and beautification of Southside neighborhoods.
• Sports-Bluegrass Downs and Stuart Nelson Park: Partner with McCracken County and the sports commission in the design and construction of the outdoor recreational facilities.
• Remote workers incentive program: Create and implement an effective incentive program.
• Communications enhancement: Effectively reach all segments of the community.
• City facilities: Implement action items identified in the facilities maintenance plan.
• Develop plan for Parks Building and Station No. 4: Identify a replacement/relocation plan for Fire Station No. 4 and Parks and Recreation facility.
• Housing: Continued investment in the improvement of the city’s housing stock.
• Annexation: Proactively annex adjacent properties into city corporate boundaries.
As an example, the “Southside enhancements” priority listed many expectations.
They included: identify a concentrated geographical area, meet with residents/businesses within the concentrated area to develop a joint vision for community enhancement, create neighborhood steering committee, identify community financial partners, and focus on infrastructure improvements, beautification efforts, demolition of dilapidated buildings, and others.
It also stated that qualified projects could be candidates for bond proceeds.
In regard to Southside, Bray announced “town hall” meetings are set to take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 4 and March 11 at Soirées Events & Catering, 2069 Irvin Cobb Drive. The public meetings are an opportunity for Southside residents and business owners to give input about their neighborhoods.
The goal, Bray said, would be to listen to residents and business owners on the Southside about what their “major concerns” are.
“Neil Ward, the owner of Bob’s Drive-In, is partnering with us on this initiative,” he said. “He’s been a longtime Southside business owner, and he has a vested interest in making improvements. ... That is, I think, an important first step — to listen.”
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson added that he’s “absolutely excited” about the two meetings coming up.
“I really am,” he said, “and I think that on these meetings — our only goal should be just to sit and listen to the people. That’s all.”
The entire commission meeting and strategic plan discussion can be viewed online through the city’s YouTube channel, @paducahkygov.
In other business:
• The commission had a moment of silence, in memory of the 100 residents in Paducah and McCracken County who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• In-person commission meetings will resume at City Hall in March, but the meetings for March will be limited to elected officials, city staff and the media. The meetings may be viewed online or through Government 11 on cable and residents also can share comments virtually.
• As part of the consent agenda: Robert Wade was reappointed to the Civil Service Commission; Darryl Pea was appointed to the Electric Plant Board; and Ines Rivas-Hutchins was reappointed to the Code Enforcement Board.
• The commission approved municipal orders to accept property donations of 540 Locust Drive and 1246 S. Sixth St.
• The commission approved an ordinance for an agreement with Commonwealth Economics for its continued assistance, in regard to the creation and implementation of Paducah’s downtown Tax Increment Financing district.
