Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird and Assistant Chief Anthony Copeland are proud of three officers, after they helped save a man’s life the day after Christmas.
According to a news release, officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. Saturday to the 3400 block of Park Avenue in response to a man having a “mental health crisis.” The caller reported a man had tried to commit suicide by hanging himself with an extension cord from the rafters of a garage.
Before the officers arrived, Paducah police said the man ran from the garage into a “wooded area” with the extension cord still tied around his neck. Several officers got to the scene and began looking for him, according to the release.
Officer A.J. Parrish later found the man “unconscious and hanging from a fence,” after several minutes of searching through thick brush in the area. Officers Matthew York and Zane White helped Parrish cut the man down, police said. They brought the man back to consciousness.
“They quickly moved into action to save somebody’s life,” Copeland told The Sun. “Anytime that we can save a life, boy, that’s worth the career and that’s worth the job.”
Police also reported the man was unable to walk at first, so the officers started to carry him out of the wooded area, in order for him to receive medical treatment. Before reaching medical personnel, the man recovered enough to be able to walk. An ambulance took him to a local hospital for treatment.
Laird explained that situations that call for life-saving actions by law enforcement are not uncommon.
It can happen throughout a year in different incidents, such as administering Narcan — medication that can reverse effects of opioids — to revive someone from a drug overdose, performing CPR and applying tourniquets for injuries.
“We’re trained in first aid and we render that whenever we can and do what we can until the actual medical personnel arrive,” he told The Sun.
“There’s several times throughout the year where the officers’ actions typically lead to saving or prolonging someone’s life. Our job is to do the best that we can and try to get them at least to the hospital, and keep them alive, until they can get to some sort of medical person that can help them.”
For this situation, Laird said it was good work by the officers.
“They walked through the cold,” he added. “They kind of went above what they necessarily would have to do, by walking through the thick brush. They didn’t give up in looking for the guy and trying to help him, which is what the police are there to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.