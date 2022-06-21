Independence Day marks the day when white colonists in the United States declared themselves to be free, but Juneteenth marks the day that all Americans were declared to be free.
That was the message provided at Paducah’s inaugural Juneteenth Celebration, held Monday at the Carson Center as a partnership presentation of the Carson Center and the NAACP Paducah-McCracken County Chapter.
The guest speaker was Michael Brandon McCormack, an associate professor of pan-African studies and comparative humanities at the University of Louisville. He was recently named the director of the Anne Braden Institute for Social Justice Research at the university.
McCormack spoke about the understanding of Juneteenth: its origins and what it means.
Juneteenth — celebrated on June 19 each year — marks the date when Union soldiers came to Galveston, Texas, in 1865 to tell the slaves of Texas that they had been freed under the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.
“Some of us might have heard the only somewhat tongue-in-cheek truism that Juneteenth is ‘Black folks’ alternative to the Fourth of July,’ ” McCormack said. “Now, Black folks are going to do the Fourth of July. We’re going to barbecue, we’re going to eat, we’re going to socialize … just like everyone else.
“But the truism goes that it is the ‘alternative’ to Fourth of July. The Fourth of July holiday celebrates American independence from the British in 1776 at a time when chattel slavery was still deeply entrenched in the fabric of the United States, which celebrated its freedom while keeping people of African descent in bondage.”
McCormack said when people celebrate Juneteenth, they move beyond symbolism to address the substance of both historic and ongoing struggles for freedom and justice.
“Let’s remember first and foremost, again, that Juneteenth is a day for celebration,” he said. “We celebrate our ancestors’ struggle for freedom. We celebrate the sacrifices they made so that we can be here today. We celebrate and give thanks to all of those who lived and died and paved the way for us. So, it’s a celebration.
“It’s also a day of agitation. But that same Frederick Douglass that we’ve quoted all day once said, ‘Those who profess that they are free and yet deprecate agitation are people who want crops without plowing in the ground. They want rain without thunder and lightning. They want the ocean without the roar of its many waters. The struggle may be a moral one or it may be a physical one or it may be both, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did, and it never will.’ ”
Shonda Hollowell Burrus, the first chief equity officer for the Paducah school system and founder of the Black Coal and Roses Society young ladies’ mentoring program, also spoke.
“Nelson Mandela is quoted as saying that education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” she said. “We are accounted to use the weapon of education to sharpen the minds of our young people while honoring our elderly, as they are rich in ancestral history of who we are.”
She also quoted “Still I Rise,” a poem by Maya Angelou.
NAACP Chapter President J.W. Cleary and Paducah Mayor George Bray issued the first Freedom Awards to people who made contributions to their community, especially making efforts toward equality, justice and opportunity for African-Americans:
• W.C. Young Sr., the namesake of the W.C. Young Community Center, who worked on issues of poverty and injustice throughout his lifetime. In 1976, he built the community center to help people overcome poverty and obtain decent housing. Young died in 1996. The award was accepted by his widow, Carol Young.
• Fred Paxton, the namesake of the PaxtonScholars program — a part of the $1 million McCracken County Community Career Endowment Inc. that he established — and the Paxton Challenge for Charities, he served as president of numerous civic, industrial, community and educational organizations and was dedicated to improving the lives of African-Americans in Paducah. Paxton served as the chairman of the board of Paxton Media Group, the publisher of The Paducah Sun and president of WPSD Local 6. Paxton died in 2006. The award was accepted by his grandson, Jamie Paxton.
• John William Graves, who served as an associate justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court from 1995 to 2006, was focused and dedicated to bringing change and equality to the people of Kentucky, especially African-Americans.
• Shirley McCauley Bunch, the first graduate of Rosary High School in 1958, was a Paducah trailblazer who was the first Black female sheriff of McCracken County and the first female president of the W.C. Young Community Center, a position she held for 25 years. The award was accepted by Marvin Nunn.
