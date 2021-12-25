Paducah native stars in Christmas movie

Growing up, Curtis Hamilton enjoyed watching holiday movies with his family. He’s come back to Paducah for a few days and will be enjoying that same pastime with his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews on Christmas. This experience will be especially memorable for the family because they will get to see the premiere of a new Christmas film starring a familiar face.
Hamilton, who is from Paducah, is starring in “Writing Around the Christmas Tree,” which premieres Christmas at 7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. The movie centers on a winter Lake Tahoe writer’s retreat hosted by Mikaela, played by Krystal Joy Brown, who is the author of a successful romance series. Hamilton plays Levi, an author who challenges Mikaela by suggesting she can’t write about love in her upcoming novel if she doesn’t allow herself to experience it.
While he now lives in Los Angeles, the Paducah Tilghman graduate stays connected with the place he grew up. Hamilton’s parents still live in town, and he stays connected with old friends through Facebook.
“This is home, this is the roots. This is where everything started,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said as a kid, he’d talk about being on television one day, but the people around him made it seem like it was an impossible task. Coming from a family of professional athletes, Hamilton pursued a career in sports at first.
When he graduated from Paducah Tilghman, he joined the Western Kentucky University football team. By the time he left WKU in 2007, he was the all-time leader in career receptions, single-season receptions and career receiving yards. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, and then signed with the New Orleans Saints. When professional football didn’t work out, he went back to school and got his bachelor’s degree in architecture. His passion, however, led him down a different path — nearly 2,000 miles away from Kentucky.
With no plans and no direction, Hamilton said he “took a leap of Curtis faith” and moved out to Los Angeles to try and make it on television.
How Hamilton made it is almost straight out of a Hollywood movie. He said he was walking down Santa Monica Boulevard in 2011 — while he was on break working as a physical trainer — when a woman spotted him down the street and insisted he must be famous. When he clarified that he wasn’t, she told him “I’m gonna change your life.”
That woman introduced Hamilton to an agent at a party, and Hamilton started modeling in advertisements and performing in commercials. He estimated that he’s been in 30 national commercials. He had fun with it, and said being in ads and commercials helped make connections, and helped pay the bills.
He also started picking up small, one-episode roles on television shows like “Rizzoli & Isles” and “Castle.” The role Hamilton said put him in a position to be taken as a serious actor was playing rapper Dr. Dre in the Lifetime film “Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le,” which ended up being nominated for a Writer’s Guild of America award.
“It really put me in a position to be taken as a serious actor, to be taken as someone who can be a leading man and can lead movies and different things. It really opened the door for me in that regard,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton said he enjoys watching sentimental Christmas movies, and was excited for the opportunity to star in one. The film was shot in 2020 in less than two weeks.
“This movie has a special place in my heart. It’s a Christmas movie, it’s something that I’ve been really wanting to do, and it’s the first kind of movie that a family can all watch from the kids on up,” Hamilton said.
Even with the roles he has booked, Hamilton knows not to rest on his laurels.
“I have such a long way to go. Hollywood is one of those places where it’s like, ‘don’t celebrate too soon. Humble yourself,’ ” Hamilton said.
As he books roles, Hamilton hopes to grow his platform and use it for the greater good. One way he has given back is by founding the nonprofit Pull Up Neighbor in 2020, which helped with COVID relief efforts in metropolitan areas. He also wants to let kids learn about opportunities that exist in the art industry, and teach them some of the skills they may need if they want to succeed in pursuing the arts.
“I feel like there’s a lot of talent around here, a lot of people that need opportunities. I want to keep Paducah growing and keep it prospering,” Hamilton said.
He is also happy to spend a few days with his family in Paducah, especially after suffering the loss of his grandmother Frances Hamilton and uncle Mark this year.
Hamilton will also be appearing in a role in “The Kings of Napa,” on OWN Network in January.
