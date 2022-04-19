Micheal Corey Hassel got his start in theatre 10 years ago performing in Market House Theatre’s production of “Hairspray.” From then on, performance and working on his craft become his life and passion.
That dedication is now bringing him just across Kentucky Avenue to The Carson Center, where Hassel, 23, is performing Thursday night as part of the national touring Broadway production of the musical that started it all for him: “Hairspray.”
Hassel said he has been looking forward to performing in “Hairspray” in Paducah, where the foundation of his theatre experience was built, since he found out he was cast in the show last summer.
“It really does feel full circle in every sense of the way,” Hassel said. “I feel so blessed that I get to come back home and do what I do best, and that is perform.”
Hassel is a swing and ensemble member in the cast, and was also recently named dance captain for the “Hairspray” production.
Cornell Shackelford, Hassel’s stepfather, said Hassel has always been a bit of a performer and has loved music from a young age. When Hassel was 4 years old, he would watch videotapes of church choirs and sing along with them.
Hassel sang with church choirs at local churches including New Hope Church and Rocky Ford Church, where Shackelford preaches, and began his music journey.
“That’s all Micheal ever grew up under was art, whether it was fine art, digital art, or music and drums,” Shackelford said.
Friends and mentors said Hassel is naturally talented, even without the typical training one might imagine for Broadway performers. What they remember more about him, in addition to his natural ability, was the dedication that Hassel put into all of his activities.
“He was just so naturally talented that there was just no stopping him,” Mary Katz, executive director of The Carson Center whose daughters went to school with Hassel, and who Hassel calls “Aunt Mary,” told The Sun. “Every opportunity he was given, he made something of it.”
“[Micheal is] enormously talented. He is also incredibly determined. If Micheal puts his mind to it, he can accomplish,” Glenn Denton, whose son, Will, became friends with Hassel in middle school, said.
Hassel said he remembers going to The Carson Center, which opened in 2004, when he was in elementary school to go watch a play production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on a school field trip.
Hassel took numerous opportunities to get involved in arts and in the community while he was a student at Paducah Tilghman High School, graduating in 2016. Some of these activities include performing in plays and musicals, attending local theatre camps, competing with the PTHS speech and debate team, marching and eventually conducting the PTHS Band of Blue, running track and singing with PTHS choirs and acapella groups.
He was also a 2014 graduate of the Governor’s School for the Arts summer program. It was here that Hassel said that he decided he was going to pursue a career performing onstage.
Hassel said as someone who is seeing success, and as a Black man working in today’s society, it is important to him to show kids growing up in Paducah that someone who looks like them and was once in their shoes was able to chase his dream, and that they can chase theirs, too.
“I think it’s important to go and talk [to students] so that the little dreamers that they are, like I once was at Morgan [Elementary School], get to see that you truly can be anything that you want to be, and that there are resources in Paducah,” Hassel said.
Every show Hassel performs is dedicated to his mother, Crystal. She died of cancer in 2009 when Hassel was in fifth grade, and he said she never got the chance to see him perform up on stage.
“The way that I feel when I’m on stage, I don’t really feel any other place. That’s because I know that her light is shining through me on stage,” Hassel said.
Hassel credits his family, mentors and supporters back home for getting him where he is today.
Likewise, his mentors are proud of where Hassel’s drive and ability has taken him, and are excited to see where he goes from here.
“We have watched Micheal grow so much over the years all the way from the young energetic high school freshman to the amazing mature man that he is today. My family and I have continued to follow him all over the country over the years and have felt very blessed to be a part his journey,” Matt Hinz, PTHS choral director, said.
“I’m so happy to see someone who’s worked so hard, and who’s so dedicated [succeed]…I do think he is a terrific role model, and he just loves the arts and is so talented at it,” Martha Emmons, Hassel’s speech coach at PTHS, told The Sun.
All of the friends and family who spoke with The Sun said they are attending Thursday’s show. Shackelford said with all of his stepson’s supporters, he feels The Carson Center may sell out just from people there to see Hassel perform.
There may be a young student in the audience on Thursday who may see Hassel, a product of Paducah up on stage at The Carson Center and be inspired to chase down their Broadway dreams as well. For Hassel, that possibility to inspire others makes his time living out his dream all the better.
“Hairspray” will show at The Carson Center on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are available at The Carson Center Box Office or online at thecarson center.org. Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.