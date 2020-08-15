Paducah native nominated to federal judgeship

A former native of Paducah has been nominated to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Kentucky.
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he had nominated Benjamin Beaton to fill the spot left vacant when former District Judge Justin Walker, following Walker’s conformation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
Beaton, who was born in Paducah, received his law degree from Columbia University, and is currently a partner managing appellate and Supreme Court practice at law firm Squire Patton Boggs, which has offices in both Washington, D.C. and Cincinnati.
Beaton has clerked for both Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and D.C. Circuit Appellate Judge A. Raymond Randolph, according to his biography on the law firm’s website.
If confirmed to the position, Beaton would fill the seat in Louisville left vacant by Walker.
The Western District of Kentucky, one of two district in the state encompasses everything from Casey County to Fulton County, and has divisions in Louisville, Bowling Green, Owensboro and Paducah.
Kentucky First District Congressman James Comer congratulated Beaton on the nomination.
“His experience studying and litigating complex legal issues, along with clerking for the U.S. Supreme Court, positions him perfectly to serve on the federal bench,” he said in a news release.
Comer praised Beaton, and Trump’s appointment of him as continuing to put the president’s “mark on the federal judiciary by nominating hardworking, qualified constitutionalists to judgeships.”
Comer said he expects Beaton to “do an outstanding job in this role.”
Senator Mitch McConnell also praised the appointment in a news release Tuesday, calling Beaton “an experienced litigator and scholar.”
McConnell said beacon’s experiences “have prepared him well to join the federal Bech and uphold the rule of law.”
