Paducah native country singer rings in holiday season

Country singer and Paducah expat Larry Stewart — the lead singer of Restless Heart — is hoping to bring a little joy this holiday season with the release of “Everyday is Christmas,” a collection of yuletide love song covers.
This isn’t the 61-year-old’s first Noel rodeo. Restless Heart — whom some may remember from hits like 1986’s “I’ll Still Be Loving You,” 1992’s “When She Cries” and 1993’s “Tell Me What You Dream” — released a Christmas album in 2013, but Stewart just can’t get enough Christmas.
“I’m a Christmas wacko from early on listening to Christmas music with my father. It stuck with me all along,” Stewart told the Sun. “I still love the old vintage stuff, the Perry Como, the Andy Williams and the Dean Martin songs, even the Carpenters and (Frank) Sinatra.”
The singer admitted that his house was completely decked out for the holidays, sporting four trees, a whole city’s worth of Santas, multiple Nativity scenes and a Christmas village atop his grand piano
Stewart’s 10-track holiday longplayer is the singer’s sixth solo album. It features covers of contemporary and classic Christmas love songs like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Celine Dion’s “Don’t Save It All For Christmas” and Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas,” alongside others.
“We realized when we had whittled down the list that what we had was mostly songs originally by female vocalists. I got to kind of stretch out a little bit. When you’re trying to cover Celine Dion and Mariah Carey … those folks can flat out sing a lot of notes,” the Paducah Tilghman grad and former Paducah Community College baseball player said. “I got to tap into my vocal range a little more than normal and I was really able to sink my teeth into it.
“We were just hoping to kind of back everything off a little bit and make it Larry. I’m really proud of how we took a lot of these songs that are really big band and jazz-oriented or L.A./California pop feeling and ‘earthed’ them up a little and made them my own.”
Stewart also penned an original tune in the title track.
“I’ve been trying to write a good Christmas song for 20 years, and nothing I wrote was any good,” he said. “I finally cracked it with my producer, Brent Rader, and a great songwriter/performer herself, Lisa Matassa. We wrote it and we decided to go all out and get real horns and strings on it. I’m very proud of that song.”
Recorded in late 2019 and early 2020, the album became available for purchase in October. Anyone interested in buying “Everyday is Christmas” can do so via www.larrystewartmusic.com. Stewart is signing copies sold through his website and also including a commemorative Christmas ornament with every purchase. It’s also available through Walmart and on various streaming platforms.
Country music stalwart Pam Tillis, whom Stewart has known for decades, dueted with him on his rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
“We were singing together before either of us even had a record deal. I’ve always loved her voice and I’ve respected her for a long, long time,” Stewart said. “I reached out to her first … and she really sang the fire out of it. We really love how it turned out.”
Stewart currently lives in Franklin, Tennessee, with his wife, Janet. He has been a Volunteer State resident since leaving western Kentucky in 1979 for Belmont University in Nashville, where he played baseball and got swept up in the local music scene before joining Restless Heart. His mother, Phyllis Williams, has relocated to be near him. Larry’s father, Buddy Stewart, passed away in 1978. He was his son’s biggest musical cheerleader, and the singer fondly remembers playing gospel tunes on the family piano for him.
“He had a great voice and he had more aspirations of me being in Nashville being a singer than I did when I was young,” Stewart said. “He was my inspiration. No doubt about it.”
Beyond promoting his new album, Stewart is just ready to get back on the road and tour whenever it’s safe for everyone.
