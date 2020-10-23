One of the guest speakers participating from Washington, D.C., in the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s virtual advocacy event Thursday morning already had a local connection.
Brent Leggs, a local native and Paducah Tilghman High School graduate, is the executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Fund, with the National Trust for Historic Preservation. He was among several representatives of travel, tourism and arts organizations addressing the chamber in the second day of its effort to further develop relationships important to the community.
Envisioned as a social movement for justice, equity and reconciliation, the Action Fund promotes the role of cultural preservation in telling the nation’s full history, while empowering activists, entrepreneurs, artists and civic leaders to advocate on behalf of African American historic places.
“When I received this invitation (from Mary Hammond, Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director), you can imagine how excited I was to be able share space and time with families and friends in my hometown,” Leggs said.
The Heritage Fund was created in the aftermath of a Charlottesville, Virginia, conflict in 2017, according to Leggs.
“We remember seeing moments like this where white nationalists were in khaki pants and polo shirts holding tiki torches would rally around the Thomas Jefferson sculpture on the campus of the University of Virginia advocating for a new form of Jim Crow,” he said.
“We did not believe that this expressed our national values, and it was the first time that preservation in recent memory was part of the national discourse. We understood that we needed to provide national leadership to advance social innovation and begin the process of telling the full American story.”
One of the signature components of the fund is a national grant program. The fund has invested in 65 preservation projects across the United States with a goal of supporting an additional 100 projects. The grants range from $50,000 to $150,000, with an average award of $75,000.
Leggs also made historic references to his hometown.
In the Hotel Metropolitan, “Paducah has a cultural asset connected to a national story known as the Green Book,” he said. “We honor our local activists that have advocated on behalf of this history, restored it to its fullest glory and encouraged the community to continue to think about ways to make this place relevant and viable to the community. And, to develop a sustainable path for its future.”
He also mentioned Stuart Nelson Park, “Where the Black community formally once celebrated emancipation. This cultural landscape where Blacks in Paducah would come together in celebration of our freedom and overcoming injustice.
“There’s great potential for reactivating this space, not only for Black Paducah, but for the community at large.”
In his closing remarks about the Action Fund, “We honor the memory of so many African Americans, some known and some unknown, who have fought for freedom, who have been entrepreneurs and scientists and innovators. It’s our work as preservationists today to be able to tell the full history, to uncover these stories that have been overlooked, and to highlight the full contributions of Black Americans in American history.
“I think if we begin this process, then we can foster truth, healing and reconciliation.”
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless thanked Leggs for agreeing to speak at the chamber event and indicating he would be happy to offer his assistance with other local projects.
“What a perfect time to be having this conversation in our community,” she said. “I would absolutely love if we could take you up on your offer.”
She mentioned the project to restore the former Jetton schoolhouse and ways to further develop Stuart Nelson Park.
Some of the other speakers included representatives of Destinations International, the U.S. Travel Association, Americans for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
The chamber normally travels to Washington to meet in person with federal elected officials and their staff and representatives of key organizations to advocate on behalf of the community. This year advocacy effort was virtual due to COVID-19. Some chamber members participated in the event from the Commerce Center downtown, while others participated via Zoom.
“I’m going to say to our virtual audience that’s been joining us for these two days, thank you so much. I hope that you have gotten a little bit of a taste of what we would be doing and seeing while we’re in D.C. and how much it matters to our community,” said Sandra Wilson, chamber president.
