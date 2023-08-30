Neighbors who live along Paducah’s Walter Jetton Boulevard are asking city leaders to address their safety concerns after a 9-year-old boy was hit by a car and seriously injured.
Dearon Bradley said it started out like any other Sunday, but he ended up having emergency surgery in an Indiana hospital.
“I was riding, walking and then I seen the car coming. Then he tells me to come past and then I come past and then he just comes and hit me,” Bradley described Tuesday.
That’s all the 9-year-old can recall about the accident. “Just my leg broke, and it was right on top of each other,” he said.
Hearing Deareon describe his injuries was enough to bring his mother, Tiffani Wharton, to tears.
“I didn’t know what was happening or if he was still alive,” she said. It’s a night she said she’ll never forget.
“By the time I got down there, he was on the ground and just screaming for me, and saying, ‘mama he hit me, he hit me,’ Wharton said Tuesday.
Wharton has lived on Walter Jetton with her kids for two years. She said people often drive recklessly down the road.
“This is like a neighborhood neighbor-hood. There’s kids everywhere down here,” Wharton said. And her neighbor, Joelvetta Sims, said the speeding has been getting worse.
“They’re always speeding in and this is a neighborhood where children play, they catch the bus. They should not go that fast,” Sims said.
After 6 years of living on Walter Jetton, Sims said she wants city leaders to do something about the issue.
“A stoplight would be great. There was a gentleman once who hit this telephone pole. Knocked the whole thing down. Now, if there was a stoplight here, they replaced it of course, but it would help,” she said.
Wharton said she just hopes something like this never happens again.
“I just want everybody to be safe. I hope this was a lesson learned for everybody, not just me and my kids, for everybody,” Wharton said.
Paducah Police said this was strictly an accident and no charges have been filed against the driver. They said witnesses told them Deareon Bradley was running from between cars when he was struck.
