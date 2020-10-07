Members of the Paducah Middle School football team were placed under quarantine after the school district was notified they had been exposed to a COVID-19 positive student-athlete during games on Sept. 29, the school system announced in a Tuesday release.
The exposure happened to students that played in the seventh and eighth grade games for Paducah Middle against Union County the week prior. The board was notified of the exposure Monday.
Paducah Public Schools is following the guidance from the Purchase District Health Department, which handles case investigation and contact tracing in cooperation with the system. Specific instructions for each child will come from the health department.
Anyone with questions regarding this release can call the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631 or Amie Tooley, the system’s Healthy at School Officer, via 270-444-5611, ext. 1020.
